Kaizer Chiefs’ Akumu prepared to excel and face challenges in South Africa

As he became the first Kenyan to play for Amakhosi, the lanky midfielder wants to leave a legacy at Naturena

Despite talk that Kenyan players have not enjoyed success in the Premier Soccer League ( ), midfielder Anthony Akumu wants to ensure his career is a success in the South African top-flight.

The Harambee Stars midfielder said he wants to excel at Amakhosi and revealed he is getting advice from former defender Brian Onyango (Mandela).

Akumu joined the Soweto giants in January this year from Zambian giants Zesco United, and the 27-year-old is tipped to succeed under coach Ernst Middendorp, although the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic came as a blow to his ambitions.

“I have heard that a lot, that many Kenyans don’t succeed in , but for me, that is just a myth. Everyone’s character and work rate is different and everyone’s fate is different,” Akumu told CapitalSports.

“I am here to work hard. I am here to excel. I love challenges and I am ready to face the challenge of playing in the PSL and succeeding. It is a top league in Africa and I want to even better what I achieved with Zesco [United].

“We have been talking a lot because he has been here and has succeeded a lot.

"When I arrived he called me and congratulated me and also gave me lots of advice on what to do and what not to do. Just like a big brother he has really made it easier for me to settle down and work.”

On the other hand, Akumu revealed he had offers from and and why he opted for the PSL giants, saying joining the 50-year-old club is a rare opportunity.

“There were leads in Belgium and Japan but at that time, none was concrete. Japan looked to be headed well but when Chiefs called in, I didn’t think twice,” he added.

“This is a massive club and when they really show their interest in you, you have to listen.

“It is a massive professional club; their facilities and everything they have here is just perfect. It is not only a football club but it is like an institution. I am so happy to be in this club. It is a rare chance for anyone to be here and I feel privileged.”

Just before the suspension of the PSL season in March, the former Team Ya Ziko anchorman had featured in four matches for the PSL log leaders across all competitions.