Kaizer Chiefs’ Akpeyi will not be the busiest against Mamelodi Sundowns – Tlale

The former Masandawana keeper predicts a tough day for his former club’s goalkeepers, but tips the reigning PSL champions to beat Amakhosi

Retired Premier Soccer League ( ) title-winning goalkeeper with , John Tlale, has praised ’ Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi, saying he is getting used to big games.

Although Tlale tips his former team to win the three points against Amakhosi on Sunday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, he believes Sundowns' goalkeepers will be busy on the day.

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana netminder has also shared an idea on how coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops can neutralise the attack from their counterparts, saying stopping Lebogang Manyama’s dangerous passes can help to frustrate Amakhosi.

“It’s all about who Pitso chooses on the day because he has [Kennedy] Mweene who is also experienced,” Tlale told Goal.

“I think [Denis] Onyango brings more experience in the team and we all know he was not involved when they lost in the Shell Helix Cup.

“Most of the Sundowns defenders are very comfortable and confident playing with Onyango but Mweene is also experienced and he’s an international goalkeeper.

“I expect a different ballgame on Sunday, whoever wins it will be on small margins.

"Coming to Akpeyi, he is doing well and getting used to big games for Chiefs and we see he believes in himself but I put money on Sundowns.”

With coach Ernst Middendorp blessed with a dangerous attack comprising of Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, and Khama Billiat, the former Bloemfontein keeper singled out Manyama’s dangerous passes.

“I think if I have to put my money on this one it should be on Sundowns because they have been giving Chiefs tough times in the league in recent times. It will be a tough game there’s no doubt about that,” continued the legend.

“I also think Billiat and Samir Nurkovic, as well as Castro, are gelling together very well and they are very dangerous on a good day.

“The only solution for Sundowns is to cut the supply on Sunday, they must ensure that Manyama doesn’t supply those dangerous balls behind the backline.

“They have dangerous movements behind the defence and their strikers can make good runs off the ball. I expect a busy day for Sundowns in as far as saves from their goalkeepers.

“As long as Sundowns plans around that and master it on the day, they have a good chance of beating Chiefs.

“Sundowns are doing very well and they are unbeaten so far, that will motivate them and I hope the supporters come out in numbers to rally behind the teams.

“This is not a title decider and there are many games that are still coming and I hope the game will be an entertaining one.”

Article continues below

The 52-year-old also touched on the fact the Tshwane giants conceded four goals in the loss to Chiefs at FNB Stadium, but bounced back to net five against in the Telkom Knockout Cup and beat highlands Park 1-0 on Wednesday night.

“Sundowns are motivated after conceding four in the Shell Helix Cup and keeping a clean sheet against AmaZulu,” added the former Bafana international.

“They are in high spirits but they must still be cautious against Chiefs because this will be a different ball game and both teams will want the three points.”