Kaizer Chiefs' Agay: Defensive role is not a new thing for me

The former Zesco United and Gor Mahia player has featured in eight league matches for the Soweto giants this term and has scored one goal

' Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay says he's had no problem playing in central defence.

Agay has been switched to the middle of the Amakhosi backline for the last two matches, swapping roles with Daniel Cardoso who is now being employed as a holding midfielder.

The changes have coincided with an upturn in form for the Glamour Boys as they beat 1-0 to end a seven-match winless streak in the league before following that up with a 2-1 victory away at last weekend.

More teams

The Kenyan international says he is happy to be contributing to the recent success and is content to play wherever head coach Gavin Hunt asks him to. He also spoke of the relationship he's enjoying with captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele in the centre of the Chiefs defence.

“I’ve adapted to playing wherever coach Gavin Hunt utilises me,” he told the club website.

“Playing anywhere on the field is all about the belief that the coach and your teammates have in you.

"So, I’m comfortable with being deployed in any position that I can play. I have played in many positions as a player, so it’s not a new thing for me," Agay continued.

“Playing with ‘Rama’ and the other guys is good. Someone like Rama makes it easier because he communicates with me all the time and he’s experienced. It’s a good thing to be playing and winning.”

Article continues below

The Soweto giants have managed to move up into the top eight bracket after their recent run of form and are hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins when they host Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday evening at the FNB Stadium (5 pm).

“Winning two games in a row is a morale booster,” said Agay. “We can continue from where we left off for the next game against TTM. If we can approach the next game in the same way we approached the last two games, I believe that we can get the maximum points we need.

“Our next game on Tuesday won’t be easy. It will be as tough as the other ones. Therefore, it’s about the right attitude and approach. I believe we can collect the three points. Whoever will be there on the pitch must be supported.”