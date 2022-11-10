Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates can never be a friendly match - Riveiro

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is fired up ahead of this weekend's Carling Black Label Cup as the Buccaneers seek vengeance.

Riveiro will be taking charge of his second Soweto Derby

The Spanish tactician knows that a final spot and bragging rights will be at stake

He wants his charges to put the euphoria of winning the MTN8 aside

WHAT HAPPENED? When the Buccaneers take on Amakhosi in a semi-final encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday, they will be looking to avenge last month's 1-0 loss to arch-rivals in a PSL encounter.

Since then Bucs have played in the 2022 MTN8 final where they secured a 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC last weekend and they have now turned their attention to Chiefs as they return to the scene where they narrowly lost to Amakhosi almost two weeks ago, FNB Stadium.

Riveiro made it clear that their game against Chiefs will just be as intense as other derbies. He wants to put the euphoria of winning the MTN8 aside this weekend as they look to improve week in and week out.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY: “Did Pirates and Chiefs ever play a friendly game in history? I don’t think so. It’s a competition, not a friendly [match]. So, we’ll take it seriously,” Riveiro told the media.

“We’ll try to be competitive. I can tell you, we don’t play any game thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose. We don’t think about losing.

“We think about enjoying the day, competing, and doing everything we have to to win. But if we lose, we lose. We won’t play the final, and we’ll move on," he explained.

“We are still proud of our last achievement together this season. Obviously, we’d like to go from game to game after a win.

“The mood and motivation are high. We still want to improve, not everything is done. And this weekend is another opportunity for us to improve more," he added.

“Hopefully we can play two beautiful games against top teams in a beautiful venue and learn from the games. We’d like to play such games every week.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: Pirates are coming into the Carling Black Label Cup in buoyant mood after winning the MTN8 trophy - ending their two-year trophy drought in the process.

Having won his first major title as a head coach last weekend, Riveiro has been presented with an opportunity to celebrate another trophy triumph this weekend albeit the Carling Black Label Cup is an unofficial tournament.

The Buccaneers have dominated this tournament winning it five times - compared to Chiefs' four wins including last year's competition.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? A final spot and bragging rights will be at stake when Bucs face off with Chiefs with the starting line-ups having been selected by the fans through voting.

The team that wins this Soweto Derby encounter will face either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu in the final of the one-day tournament at the same venue.