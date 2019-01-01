Kaizer Chiefs address Kabelo Mahlasela injury concerns

Amakhosi have issued an update regarding the injury to one of their star players

’ fans and technical team will be relieved to hear the news that Kabelo Mahlasela has escaped without a fracture.

The former Bloemfontein playmaker only recently found his feet at Amakhosi but his ambitions were dealt a major blow as he was withdrawn early in the Nedbank Cup semi-final against after picking up what appeared to be a nasty injury.

Chiefs though went on to claim a 4-2 win booking a place in the final against National First Division (NFD) outfit TS Galaxy.

Nonetheless, in a statement issued by the club on Sunday, Chiefs shed some light on the extent of the 28-year-old’s injury.

“Kabelo Mahlasela was stamped on last night, and the stud on his foot caused a vein to open. It caused severe bleeding and he wasn’t able to take weight on the foot. An x-ray revealed no fracture,” the club said on Twitter.

Mahlasela has had his fair share of injury woes ever since joining Chiefs in January of 2017.

He had to wait until several months before making his debut.

Nevertheless, despite Mahlasela avoiding much more significant damage, he is still expected to be sidelined in order to recover.

Following the highs of this weekend’s result, Chiefs’ attention now returns back onto the Premier Soccer League ( ) where they host on Tuesday.

Mahlasela isn't expected to feature in the game as he now joins several other high-profile players on Chiefs’ nursing table.

Currently, Chiefs are still awaiting the returns of Lebogang Manyama and Erick Mathoho while the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Joseph Molangoane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane are set to miss the remainder of the league campaign.