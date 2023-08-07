Kaizer Chiefs accused of irregularly signing midfielder Potsane from Royal AM

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has announced the next step following what the club feels was the illegal signing of Tebogo Potsane by Kaizer Chiefs.

Potsane joined Chiefs in July

Royal AM claim he is still their player

Royal AM boss announces their next step

WHAT HAPPENED? Potsane joined the Soweto giants in July despite Twhihli Thwahla reportedly having the option to extend his contract by a further year.

The midfielder has already made his official debut for Chiefs, coming on as a substitute to play 19 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Chippa United on Sunday.

While Royal AM were expected to contest the player’s move to Chiefs, Mkhize explains why they decided not to take any action.

Article continues below

WHAT MKHIZE SAID: “I was away when this thing happened and I asked the lawyer and general manager to let it go,” said MaMkhize as per iDiski Times.

“I believe that the players must always have a heart and if the heart of the player is no longer within our club, it’s okay to let them go because why keep someone whose heart is no longer here?

“I love Potsane. I called him Pikinini [small] because he was one of the best players. He was one of the players that I treated as Andile [like my son]. If his heart is no longer with my club, it is okay to let him go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Potsane saga is not the first one for Chiefs during the current Premier Soccer League player transfer window.

The Soweto giants were earlier locked in a fight with Richards Bay after they had signed forward Ranga Chivaviro. The Natal Rich Boyz claimed the striker was their player after entering into a pre-contract him when he was in the final six months at Marumo Gallants. However, a pre-contract is not binding.

There was also a storm regarding another Chiefs signing Pule Mmodi. The wideman's former agent alleged that the player signed for Amakhosi without him being involved when he was still representing the player.

WHAT NEXT FOR POTSANE? The midfielder will be hoping to be handed his first start in Amakhosi colours when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.