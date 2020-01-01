Kaizer Chiefs: 50 years, top of the PSL table and discussing Musona
Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-0 in PSL action on Wednesday night, as we take a look at the social media reaction.
Most of the discussion was in the celebratory mood regarding the club's 50th birthday, which also extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.
This was thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns' draw against Bidvest Wits on Tuesday.
There are some special videos of the 50-year anniversary and special messages including one from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
We then have a look at the other great talking point among Chiefs fans, the news that Knowledge Musona is linked with a move to their rivals, Sundowns.
Some fans want Chiefs to instead bring their former player back. Others are wondering if he still has it. Either way, they won't be happy to see the Zimbabwean star join the Brazilians.
One of my favourite pictures. An unbelievable gift I got from the so successful but ever humble Ntate Kaizer Motaung. I shall treasure this for life @KaizerChiefs #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/FulRTmoo2Q— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) January 8, 2020
90 + 3'| #KC 3 : 0 #HP— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 8, 2020
Full time score: (Mathoho 27’, Castro 57’, 69’) Kaizer Chiefs 3 : 0 Highlands Park #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/5Wezn4KARl
This is @KaizerChiefs 1462nd league game (today vs Highlands Park) in the Club’s history since its formation on 7th January 1970.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 8, 2020
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!
⚽️ Castro 70'
Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Highlands Park #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/bpiSdEVOaw
Generations of Kaizer Chiefs Captains. We pay tribute to the past generation of captains as well as the current. Tradition, Inspiration and Leadership. #KaizerChiefs50 #Amakhosi4Life 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/6yMYIq3MCQ— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 8, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs is the best football club in the world, don't argue with me. ✌🏼 #KaizerChiefs50 #Amakhosi4Life— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) January 8, 2020
☠ Happy 50th Birthday, @KaizerChiefs— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) January 7, 2020
🖥 Read Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza's message to #Amakhosi 👉🏾 https://t.co/Q2QNrIzLqq
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ASqdOzqxD6
38 points. It's 2020 and we're still at the top of the table. Thank you Kaizer Chiefs💛✌️🖤#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/oSDqrdfRkl— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 8, 2020
Let the people eat cake!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 8, 2020
Kaizer Motaung slices into it!!
CONGRATULATIONS @KaizerChiefs 🍾🥂🍾🥂#KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/qegTAKCCX5
Today we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of @KaizerChiefs, which was started 50 years ago by a 26 year old Kaizer Motaung. Kaizer Chiefs is one of South Africa’s most recognizable brands and an institution that has produced many great legends in football! It’s #KaizerChiefs50! pic.twitter.com/LZbxMSR764— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 7, 2020
One of my biggest moments @KaizerChiefs #KaizerChiefs50 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wtw6hg4Gr5— Vina (@alfavina) January 7, 2020
Thank you @KaizerChiefs #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/DwVxxAr5DS— Vina (@alfavina) January 8, 2020
Everytime Kaizer Chiefs wins we skip this guy and go straight to congratulating individual players. The mastermind 🔥🔥— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) January 8, 2020
Thank you coach ✌✌ #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/BjCgSGkLeq
Today we celebrate with @KaizerChiefs, founded 50 years ago by Bra Kaizer Motaung. The South African story can never be complete without the story of this legendary club. We salute you for the contribution made to nation building and fostering social cohesion. #KaiserChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/fUjT0oGqP5— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 7, 2020
“It was an absolute honour to sign for Kaizer Chiefs, the biggest team not just in SA but on the African continent. When I was young I could only find out about Chiefs in magazines and while reading those stories, it became my desire to play for the club.” #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/DyOCnbPyAX— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 6, 2020
Out here at @KaizerChiefs village getting the new 50th Birthday jersey ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/T8TPA6iGKC— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) January 7, 2020
In this Jan transfer window we need to sign a left back and maybe bring Kapinga...I don't see Musona adding value to our team...#AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/L070wZyHNf— Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) January 2, 2020
Stop linking sundowns with Musona and Billiat.— 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) January 2, 2020
Grow up please. pic.twitter.com/60siyNwZ8n
they both got RSA citizenship, deal breaker may be , Musona is a free agent and Kermit is not, but have you ever heard why Erasmus never played 90 mins? https://t.co/l56i8yhix8— please RT my Pinned Tweet (@Somnyanya) January 2, 2020
Is knowledge Musona still lethal thou— L. Max (@lefa_Max) January 2, 2020
They signed Siphesihle Ndlovu, Modiba & Billiat before the season began. Now they will sign Musona— 50 Years of Kaizer Chiefs ™ (@AlexSithole) January 3, 2020
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 Warriors captain Knowledge Musona appears to be on his way out of Anderlecht and its understood that Mamelodi Sundowns 🇿🇦 have made him an attractive offer and he is keen to join them. pic.twitter.com/y0rI93FiGq— Kofi Asiedu (@KofiAsiedu_) January 6, 2020
Sundowns need to sign Musona before next week n a left back before we play Pirates without Zwane— The Lion King AJ#15 (@gevaarlik21) January 8, 2020
Mr Bobby and all KC technical, can you please sign us knowledge Musona please,@KaizerChiefs— Malumela Thejane( a Kaizer chiefs supporter) ✌️✌️✌ (@MalumelaT) January 4, 2020
Lol y'all want Kambole gone for Musona? pic.twitter.com/9JfNzjX47M— Ayabonga N. (@BlaqDawg_11) January 3, 2020