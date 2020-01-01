Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs: 50 years, top of the PSL table and discussing Musona

Comments()
Backpagepix
It was a massive night for Amakhosi celebrating their half-century with the fans at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-0 in PSL action on Wednesday night, as we take a look at the social media reaction.

Most of the discussion was in the celebratory mood regarding the club's 50th birthday, which also extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

This was thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns' draw against Bidvest Wits on Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

There are some special videos of the 50-year anniversary and special messages including one from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

We then have a look at the other great talking point among Chiefs fans, the news that Knowledge Musona is linked with a move to their rivals, Sundowns.

Some fans want Chiefs to instead bring their former player back. Others are wondering if he still has it. Either way, they won't be happy to see the Zimbabwean star join the Brazilians.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close