Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Black Leopards: Amakhosi make it back-to-back wins after edging out Lidoda Duvha

Amakhosi showed grit and determination as they made it two wins on the trot after beating Lidoda Duvha in Durban

maintained their 100% winning record as they overcame Black 1-0 on Saturday evening.

For the second successive Premier Soccer League game, Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho was on target and added to the woes of Leopards, who are now winless in their first two games.

Amakhosi hosted Lidoda Duvha in Durban in front of a rather healthy-looking Moses Mabhida crowd and head coach Ernst Middendorp was keen to keep the winning momentum going.

Although Khama Billiat was a notable absentee for the second game in a row, Chiefs welcomed back Leonardo Castro from injury, and the Colombian looked lively as he played alongside Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama.

Meanwhile, Chiefs were dealt a blow just before kick-off with Bruce Bvuma pulling up injured in the warm-up and this saw Daniel Akpeyi given the nod.

The Nigerian didn’t have to wait long to be tested but made a comfortable save early on to deny Leopards from range.

However, the tide would eventually shift, and Chiefs would get onto the front foot. First Lazarous Kambole came close to breaking the deadlock only for his effort to miss the target, before Mathoho eventually saw his name on the scoresheet.

In the 12th minute, the defender rose up well and buried his header beyond Leopards keeper Jonas Mendes, who was in no man's land to give Chiefs the lead.

The Glamour Boys exploited the set-pieces and with their aerial threat looked a real danger as Castro also came close on one occasion.

The away side did have a chance of their own when Tshwarelo Bereng was then played through on goal, but his effort was wide of Akpeyi’s goal, to Chiefs’ relief.

While both teams looked to attack, Chiefs remained in the lead as they headed into the break.

On their return, Middendorp was the first to pull the trigger removing Castro and bringing on Dumisani Zuma.

The addition of Zuma and then Bernard Parker saw Chiefs pounce whenever Leopards looked to push forward.

Mathoho almost had a second when he found himself in unusual territory on the edged of the box, but his volley went just wide with Nurkovic once again in the thick of things.

Chiefs were threatening while Leopards were tame despite having debutant Cuthbert Malajila upfront as their legs began to tire in the second half.

Nonetheless, with 15 minutes remaining, Manyama should have sealed the win, but a fabulous save by Mendes in a one-v-one situation kept Leopards in the game.

Time was running out for Leopards though, and while they did throw on Thuso Phala to add some much-needed creativity upfront, he was not really effective.

Rather it was Chiefs who again had a chance to score.

Article continues below

This time, a fantastic effort by George Maluleka, who had an impressive evening in midfield, saw his long-range shot crash against the woodwork.

While the security goal never came, Chiefs still held on and claim a morale-boosting win which saw them move top of the log, while for Leopards it’s back to the drawing board as they take on in their next game.