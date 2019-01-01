Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Polokwane City: Chiefs suffer defeat to Polokwane City

Amakhosi could not retain their unbeaten run as they suffered their first loss at the hands of Rise and Shine

A solitary goal by Jabulani Maluleke ensured emerged as 1-0 victors over in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Following a bright start in their 2019/20 campaign, as they drew confidence from wins over , Black , and , it was a cagey start at the Calabash.

The hosts dominated the proceedings early on, as Erick Mathoho deflected Samir Nurkovic’s attempt in the box and it deflected for a goal kick in the eighth minute.

The home crowd was shocked in the 15th-minute when goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi tried to stop Charlton Mashumba who was clear on goal, but the referee pointed to the penalty spot and Jabulani Maluleke ensured it was 1-0 for Rise and Shine.

Amakhosi forced their way through City’s defence two minutes later and Reeve Frosler made his way into the final third, but his shot sailed wide over the crossbar.

Towards the half-hour mark, coach Middendorp’s men exerted more pressure on their visitors and Nurkovic saw his header going wide in the 28th minute.

In the 33rd minute, Mathoho received a well-weighted corner-kick from Bernard Parker, but the lanky defender could not beat goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe, who was alert to punch the header away for a corner.

After the half-time break, Khama Billiat was brought on for Lazarus Kambole and was a constant threat for the hosts. He came close to bagging an equaliser which resulted in a corner before Kearyn Baccus saw his shot going wide off Chibwe’s right post.

Puleng Tlolane capitalised on a defensive error in the 55th minute, but his effort was easily collected by Akpeyi who was well-positioned to make a save.

Chiefs continued to probe for an equalising goal but they could not beat Chibwe, who was instrumental to keep the visitors in the game.

Article continues below

With 11 minutes to go, the Soweto giants had another opportunity to level matters but George Maluleka was denied by Chibwe after a well-struck shot from range.

Chiefs made more attempts to open up City’s defence but they could not find their way through coach Zlatko Krmpotic’s troops, as it ended in a loss for the Naturena-based outfit.

Resulting from the victory, City now occupy the second spot with 10 points, equal with Chiefs but behind on goal difference.