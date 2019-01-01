Kaitano Tembo not giving up on SuperSport United's PSL title charge

While Bucs, Masandawana and the Students are believed to be in the running for the PSL, Matsatsantsa are not giving up hope just yet

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not ruling his side out of the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race.

SuperSport moved just one point behind their crosstown rivals – seven points adrift of log leaders , following their 2-0 win in the Tshwane Derby.

The win has given Matsatsantsa a glimmer of hope and Tembo is not ruling themselves out of the title race.

"It's not done yet,” Tembo was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

“There's still a lot of points to play for and anything can happen. We have four games to go, that's 12 points.

"If we can try to win all of them who knows where we are going to finish? So we keep on fighting," the long-serving Tembo said.

Meanwhile, it was an impressive performance by SuperSport on Wednesday night with Grant Kekana and second-half substitute Ghampani Lungu finding the back of the net.

"I think we managed the game very well, we knew that their full-backs will be going high up and we needed to use the space in the pockets they leave behind and also deal with the balls over our defence. So our distances were very good,” Tembo explained.

"Our pressing was very good and we defended the box very well because we know they play a short passing game and combinations,” he said.



"We knew after watching their videos that their back post they always leave it open,” he recalled.



"I told him [Grant Kekana] if you go there, you're going to score and that's what happened. But we had to wait. We spent the whole week trying to work on our set-plays and make sure we take advantage of that especially at the back post," he revealed.

Fourth-placed SuperSport now prepare to take on next week Wednesday.