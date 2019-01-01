Kagisho Dikgacoi replaces Shakes Mashaba at Witbank Spurs

Spurs have bolstered their technical team by acquiring the services of Dikgacoi for the remainder of the current campaign

Former Bafana Bafana and midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi has been appointed as co-coach of National First Division side Witbank Spurs.

According to the club, Dikgacoi will work hand-in-hand with Themba Mafu to try and steer the ship in the right direction.

Spurs sacked Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba last week following a series of poor results since taking over late last year.

Under Mashaba, the Witbank-based outfit suffered 14 defeats, leaving the team bottom of the NFD standings.

While the former Bafana Bafana head coach was surprised by his sacking, the writing was always on the wall as Spurs struggled to move away from the relegation zone.

Dikgacoi has been tasked with ensuring that Spurs do not get relegated to the ABC Motsepe League, but this may seem impossible with only four games to go.

The former Cyrstal Palace and player began his coaching career in 2018 after he joined Royal Eagles as an assistant coach.

He was then roped in as head coach of Eagles albeit on an interim basis following the passing away of Roger Sikhakhane.

However, the club let him go soon afterwards before appointing Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotić for the 2018/19 campaign.

His next assignment will be a crucial league match against Mbombela United on Saturday afternoon.