Juventus, Zhegrova starts for Kosovo: 0-0 against Israel in the Nations League

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Edon Zhegrova took centre stage for Kosovo: the Juventus winger started in the 0-0 draw against Israel. Wearing the number 10 shirt, he stayed on the pitch until the 82nd minute. Foda’s national team picked up another point in Group 3 of Nations League B.

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Kosovo were held to a goalless draw by Israel in their fifth Nations League match. At the Fadil Vokrri in Pristina, Zhegrova and his team-mates took a point after drawing 1-1 with Austria in their previous match.

Wearing the number 10 shirt, the Juventus winger, born in 1999, started the match and took on significant responsibility in attack. He is expected to be one of the national team's main focal points up front, unlike his role so far in Spalletti's pecking order.

In the 82nd minute, he made way for Kacuri. Kosovo had played with ten men since the 67th minute, when Hodza was sent off, but Foda's side held on for a 0-0 draw. The result takes Kosovo to six points in the Group 3 standings. Austria, with eight points, and Ireland, with five, remain ahead, with the two sides set to meet at 8.45pm on Saturday 14 November at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.