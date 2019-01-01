Juventus vs Ajax: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Juve are aiming for a third semi-final in five years and have among their ranks Cristiano Ronaldo, who thrives against the Dutch club

host in the second leg of their quarter-final, with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal in Amsterdam last week was cancelled out by a strike from David Neres early in the second half.

At the weekend, Juve rested a raft of first-team regulars as they missed the chance to secure the title as they went down 2-1 at , but Ajax thumped Excelsior 6-2 courtesy of a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar hat-trick.

Will the experience of the Italians or the exuberance of the Dutch triumph at Juventus Stadium, though?

Squads & Team News

Position Juventus squad Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio Defenders De Sciglio, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Cancelo, Barzagli Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Kean

Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out of action due to injury, although some late reports in the Italian media suggested that he may be in line for a shock recovery.

Otherwise, Juve are still without Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado from their attack, defender Martin Caceres and back-up goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

Key men Cristiano Ronaldo, Miralem Pjanic and Daniele Rugani will be recalled after resting out the SPAL fixture.

Conversely, Moise Kean, who netted at the weekend, is likely to find himself on the bench.

Possible Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi.

Position Ajax squad Goalkeepers Onana, Lamprou, Varela Defenders De Ligt, Blind, Sinkgraven, Veltman, Kristensen, Magallan, Mazraoui Midfielders Schone, Van de Beek, De Jong, De Wit Forwards Dolberg, Ziyech, Tadic, Neres, Huntelaar, Labyad

Ajax go into the second leg without highly-rated full-back Nicolas Tagliafico but they have been boosted by the news that Frenkie de Jong will be fit, while Noussair Mazraoui will feature after being banned for the first leg.

Carel Eiting, Hassana Bande and Vaclav Cerny are missing.

Despite scoring a treble at the weekend, veteran forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is set to find himself on the bench.

Possible Ajax starting XI: Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Mazraoui; Schone, De Jong; Ziyech, Van de Beek. Neres; Tadic.

Match Preview

Juventus are aiming to return to the Champions League final after missing out on glory in 2017, when a Cristiano Ronaldo double allowed to secure a 4-1 win.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo will find himself in the black and white stripes of Juve, and for head coach Massimiliano Allegri, that is a major plus.

“In certain moments Cristiano becomes an unstoppable player and you can see it on his face,” he said, doubtless reflecting upon the Portuguese star’s stunning hat-trick in the last 16 as Juve completed an improbable second-leg recovery against .

It is the “intensity” that the whole team showed in that comeback that the coach wants to see from his side this time around, having been left disappointed with their ball handling in the first leg.

“We need to be more lucid with our passing and we need to be more accurate in building attacks which we did less well in Amsterdam, and we must show great respect for Ajax. We must also show the same intensity we showed against Atletico,” he warned.

If the Amsterdammers come into the quarter-finals as the rank outsiders, they do it with a reputation as giant killers, having completed one of the most stunning Champions League results of all time in the previous round.

Apparently, no-one gave them a hope ahead of a second-leg trip to Real Madrid as they trailed 2-1 after the home leg. However, they blew their opponents away 4-1 with a stunning display of attacking football.

“If we play well, we can overcome any limit,” boss Erik ten Hag said, eyeing his side’s first Champions League final-four appearance since 1996-97.

“I’m confident because of the way we are playing and training. We are stronger and we are showing it game by game but Juventus are the favourites, especially after the Amsterdam result.”

History leans in the favour of Juventus, who are undefeated in their last 10 meetings with Ajax, while in Ronaldo they have a weapon who has consistently found the mark against the Eredivisie giants, having netted in each of his last five outings against them.

Juve, then, stand as strong favourites to make their third European Cup semi-final in five years.