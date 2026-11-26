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Thursday evening's Europa League action delivered a night packed with comebacks and drama. Juventus turned a one-goal deficit into an emphatic 4-1 win over visitors Omonia Nicosia, while Crystal Palace also came from behind to claim a valuable 2-1 victory over visitors Real Sociedad, in a round that proved nothing is settled in Europe before the final whistle.

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Juventus turn the tables on Omonia

Juventus claimed a valuable 4-1 win over visitors Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Three goals in a row settled it and strengthened their push for a place in the last 16.

A passionate home crowd turned out for a hard-fought contest, with the hosts clearly determined to win and keep climbing the table.

Omonia stunned them early. Lubomir Satka put the Cypriot side ahead in the 16th minute from a Muamer Tankovic pass, piling pressure on Juventus in the opening stages.

Juventus pushed for a quick response and pressed the Omonia defence hard. The breakthrough came in the 37th minute, when Andrea Cambiaso converted a Francisco Conceicao pass to make it 1-1 and take the match back to square one.

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They didn't wait long to complete the turnaround. In the 43rd minute, seconds before half-time, Jeff Ekhator scored from another Conceicao assist to put his side 2-1 up and turn the match on its head before the break.

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Juventus kept control after the restart and struck the decisive blow in the 68th minute. Francisco Conceicao, already the star of the night with two assists, scored the third himself to make it 3-1 and send the stands into wild celebration.

One of the finest moves of the match followed in the 72nd minute. Andrea Cambiaso drove confidently into the box and slid an accurate pass to Jeremie Boga, who was perfectly placed in front of goal to score Juve's fourth.

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The win puts Juventus second on 13 points from five matches: four wins, one draw, no defeats. Omonia Nicosia sit 26th on six points from five matches, with two wins and three defeats.

A red card that changed everything

Crystal Palace also came from a goal down in the same round this evening, beating visitors Real Sociedad 2-1.

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Both sides were cautious in a first half that produced no real threat and ended goalless. The big moments were saved for the second half.

Real Sociedad struck first in the 66th minute, with Mamadou Sarr scoring from a Ji Oshieng pass.

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Then came the turning point. In the 72nd minute, Real Sociedad's Jon Martin picked up a second yellow card for a heavy challenge and was sent off.

Martin had first been booked in the 64th minute. Just eight minutes later he committed another foul, and the referee showed him a second yellow and then a red.

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The dismissal changed the course of the match. Crystal Palace exploited the extra man, pressed hard and eventually found the winner in the closing stages.

Palace's response was swift. Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute to make it 1-1.

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The hosts kept pushing and scored the winner in the 82nd minute, completing an important 2-1 comeback in just nine minutes.

The result leaves Real Sociedad 27th in the Europa League table on six points from five matches, with two wins, three draws and one defeat.

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Crystal Palace sit directly behind them in 12th place on eight points from five matches, with one win, two draws and two defeats.