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Juventus are competing with Milan to sign Bruno Fernandes.

Tuttosport report that Juventus officials have expressed interest in the Portuguese midfielder, whose Manchester United contract expires in June 2027. United can extend the deal by another season and were discussing a renewal before Fernandes put talks on hold. "This is not the right time," Bruno Fernandes said. "For now, let's just focus on winning matches. Then we can talk again about my contract, which is not important right now."

If he becomes a free agent at the end of this season, Milan are also said to be interested. Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim is represented by the same agency as Bruno Fernandes, who would welcome a return to Italy, where he has already played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria.

Sporting Lisbon could also bring him back. They host Manchester United tonight in the Champions League: "I will never close the door on a possible return to Sporting," Bruno Fernandes said. "It will always be a club that holds a special place in my heart."

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But offers from outside Europe, such as those from Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer in the United States, do not appear to interest him.

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Born in 1994, Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for €65 million in the winter transfer window of 2020. Since then, he has made 342 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 113 goals and providing 111 assists, but has won only one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Juventus would only consider him if they qualified for next season's Champions League, as was already the case last season with another talented Portuguese midfielder: Bernardo Silva, who moved to José Mourinho's Real Madrid.

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Juventus are also monitoring Portuguese forward Gustavo Varela closely. He has unfollowed Juventus on Instagram, partly to avoid fuelling speculation about his future. Born in 2005, the Serie A top scorer has 11 goals in as many appearances and is under contract with Monza until June 2030. He joined them from Benfica last summer for €2.5 million plus a further €1 million in bonuses. Benfica have a 20% share of any resale and the right to match future offers. Varela has attracted interest from Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Tottenham, with bidding set to start at €25 million in January.

Meanwhile, another Portuguese player, Francisco Conceiçao, is ready to return to the starting line-up for Thursday evening's home Europa League match against Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia at the Stadium in Turin.