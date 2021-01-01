Juventus superstar Ronaldo under investigation for potential Covid-19 rule breach to take birthday ski trip

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be facing punishment for travelling between regions in Italy during the coronavirus pandemic

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules to take a birthday ski trip.

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted footage on social media of the couple riding a snowmobile at a mountain resort in Italy earlier this week, which has sparked an inquest from Valle d'Aosta police.

Italian laws currently forbid travelling between the Covid "orange zones" unless proceeding to a second home or receiving valid clearance for work reasons, but the pair have been accused of flouting those protocols to celebrate Rodriguez's 27th birthday.

According to reports in Italy, Ronaldo took the Argentine model from the Piedmont region to Valle d'Aosta on Tuesday for an overnight stay in a resort hotel before returning to Turin, where he plies his trade with Serie A outfit Juventus, on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward and his partner could both face a large fine if found guilty of breaking coronavirus rules, with Italy currently embroiled in a political crisis amid a rising number of second-wave cases across the country.

Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 himself earlier this season, and faced criticism after reporting for international duty with Portugal shortly before being diagnosed.

The Portuguese left the national team bubble to travel after his infection was reported, with Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora reacting by labelling the striker's actions "arrogant" and "disrespectful".

Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing before undertaking a 10-day period in quarantine which forced him to miss four successive games for Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his long-awaited return after testing negative before a Serie A clash against Spezia, and marked the occasion by scoring twice in a 4-1 victory.

Despite the fact he is now being investigated by Italian authorities, Ronaldo will be eligible to line up for Juve again when they take in a trip to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Ronaldo will be well-rested for that encounter after sitting out the Bianconeri's 4-0 Coppa Italia quarter-final win over SPAL in midweek, and will be aiming to add to his haul of 20 goals so far this season.

Juve can move up to third in the Serie A standings if they beat Sampdoria, with leaders Milan currently seven points ahead of them having played a game more.