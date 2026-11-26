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Juventus 4-1 Omonia

JUVENTUS (3-4-3)

Neto 5 - The 37-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper makes his first competitive appearance in almost six months, having last played for Botafogo in Bahia on 30 May. He comes out and misses Tankovic's corner, allowing Satka to head the visitors into the lead.

Gatti 7 - Wearing the captain's armband and a headband, he draws the game's first booking when Romanian Tanase fouls him after just 10 minutes. He contributes in attack too, playing a part in the 2-1 goal from an unusual central position just outside the box. Soon afterwards, he tests the opposition goalkeeper with an angled shot inside the area.

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Lucumí 6 - Playing in the middle of the back three, he picks up a booking in the 34th minute for holding Duverne.

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(On 66 minutes: Koopmeiners 6 - His place on the bench today confirms he has become a regular starter. He helps create the 4-1 goal, picking out Cambiaso between the lines.)

Kelly 6.5 - Juventus' most solid player in the first half, when nothing gets past him. An error early in the second threatens to bring Omonia back into the game, but they fail to take advantage.

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Cambiaso 7.5 - His relationship with Juventus fans is going through a difficult spell. He starts well, though, helped by a good understanding with Conceiçao on the right. In the 37th minute, he curls in a superb left-footed equaliser to silence the first boos at the Stadium. He then sets up Boga for the 4-1 goal in the second half.

Sarr 5.5 - Barely noticeable, although he makes his presence felt when shielding the defence.

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Douglas Luiz 5.5 - A little less accurate than usual when building play.

(On 66 minutes: McKennie 6 - Releases Conceiçao in the move that makes it 3-1.)

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Cabal 5.5 - He jumps but cannot reach Tankovic's corner at the far post, where Satka scores the visitors' opener after Neto misses his attempt to claim it. He tests the opposition goalkeeper with a fine long-range left-footed effort in the 27th minute, then stays in the dressing room at half-time.

(On 46 minutes: Celik 6 - Another solid performance. He helps create the 3-1 goal by finding McKennie.)

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Conceiçao 8 - Forces the first save after just three minutes with a dangerous left-footed effort from the edge of the box. He sets up Cambiaso and Ekhator before scoring to make it 3-1. Man of the match.

(On 86 minutes: Kolo Muani N/A - Comes on only to give Conceiçao the standing ovation he deserves.)

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Ekhator 6.5 - On his first Juventus start, he struggles to lead the line alone, an impossible task for any of the strikers available to Spalletti. But he makes his first chance count, scoring the 2-1 goal from Conceiçao's assist.

(On 66 minutes: Woltemade 6 - He times a run on the offside line in stoppage time but a defender catches him.)

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Boga 7 - His quick touches carry him forward, but he still lacks a little fitness and the extra burst needed to beat his man and create a numerical advantage. He goes close to making it 3-1 twice early in the second half, then scores the fourth.

Manager: Spalletti 7 - He rotates his squad with Sunday's evening trip to Como in mind. Despite the early scare, Juventus take three points and move to 13 in the Europa League, two behind leaders Bournemouth.

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OMONIA (4-2-3-1)

Kaminski 6 - Cannot be blamed for the goals.

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Nego 6 - The French-born Hungary international full-back, a former Roma youth player, has a good battle with Boga that ends more or less even.

(On 59 minutes: Balkovec 5.5 - The Slovenian full-back, formerly of Bari, Empoli and Verona, takes up position on the left as Duverne moves to the right. He struggles against an unplayable Conceiçao.)

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Coulibaly 5 - The weakest player in Omonia's defence.

Satka 6 - Heads his side into the lead at the far post after Neto fails to claim Tankovic's corner.

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Duverne 5.5 - Wins the foul that earns Lucumí a booking for holding him in the 34th minute. He struggles defensively against Conceiçao, Cambiaso and Gatti. Moving to the right to face Boga brings no relief.

Andreou 5.5 - The Cypriot midfielder, born in 2006, looks promising but does not catch the eye this time.

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(On 59 minutes: Brouwers 5.5 - Comes on to try to stem the tide but cannot.)

Maric 5.5 - The younger brother of striker Mirko, formerly of Monza and Venezia, cannot get his team playing against clearly superior opponents.

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Tanase 5.5 - His foul on Gatti earns him the game's first booking after just 10 minutes. In the 31st minute, he sends an angled shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

(On 46 minutes: Ewandro 6 - At least he tries to spark a response.)

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Tankovic 6 - His name lacks the initial S, but his corner for Satka's goal shows a left foot worthy of former Serbian great Dejan Stankovic. He fades as the game goes on.

(On 69 minutes: Neophytou 5 - Leaves Omonia missing the team-mate he replaced.)

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Montnor 5 - Cannot make an impact in attack or help Duverne in defence.

Kakoullis 5 - Left too isolated up front, he barely gets a touch.

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(On 46 minutes: Diony 5.5 - Cannot do much better than his fellow striker, partly because the team fail to support him properly.)

Manager: Berg 5.5 - The former Norwegian Manchester United defender missed through injury the second leg of the Champions League semi-final that United won 3-2 after coming from behind against Juventus in Turin. This time, his side start well there but surrender their lead and lose, through no fault of his own.