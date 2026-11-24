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Inter, Juventus and Milan, in strictly alphabetical order, are Italy's three biggest clubs by finances and turnover, at least for now. American investment funds own the two Milan clubs: RedBird Capitals own Inter and Oaktree own Milan. Juventus remain under the control of Exor, the Agnelli-Elkann family's holding company.

All three generate enormous sums, supporting not just Italian football but the wider economy. Their accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025, analysed by the Gazzetta dello Sport to piece together their strategies, show that the clubs take approaches that are as interconnected as they are different.



TURNOVER AND PROFIT - As of 30 June 2026, Inter had the highest turnover at €518 million, followed by Juventus on €474.7 million and Milan on €464.6 million. Juventus recorded a loss of €66 million, while Milan finished €24 million in the red after three years of small profits. Inter posted a profit of €23 million, albeit down on the previous year.



OAKTREE AND MAROTTA LEAD ON REVENUE - Since 2021-22, president Beppe Marotta and Inter's Italian management have used results on the pitch to drive revenue growth. Regular Champions League appearances, including two runs to the final, and income from the World Cup a year ago boosted sporting revenue, including UEFA prize money. Commercial revenue from sponsors, merchandise, stadium income and ticket sales also grew. Together, these reached €485 million for 2025-26. Player trading, meanwhile, had very little impact on Inter's accounts.



Without cup competitions, Milan were "forced" to offset lost revenue through player sales and purchases. Revenue fell from €411 million in 2024-25 to "just" €357 million in 2025-26. Juventus also needed to diversify their revenue despite the money from the Champions League. Their revenue fell from €420 million to €417 million.

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SQUAD COSTS - Juventus had the highest squad costs in both player wages and amortisation, at least until the end of last season, when Dusan Vlahovic was still in the squad. They cut their wage bill from €220 million to €210 million, but remained by far the club with the highest overall squad costs. Amortisation rose from €117 million to €121 million.



Inter were just below them on wages, spending €204 million a year on their players. Their amortisation charge was "just" €59 million, slightly down on the previous year. Milan sat between the two on amortisation at €95 million. They kept wages lower, with a bill of "just" €146 million, down from 2024-25.

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EQUITY AND FINANCIAL DEBT: MILAN COME OUT ON TOP - Cardinale has already changed course drastically on squad costs during the current season. Before that shift, his approach left Milan in a better position than the other two clubs on equity and financial debt. Unlike Inter and Juventus, Milan have no bank debt or outstanding bonds. Their equity stands well above that of the other two clubs at €176 million, against net financial debt of €145 million.

Inter's equity, at €10 million, and Juventus', at €12 million, are both slightly positive, though for different reasons. Juventus needed another capital increase requested from Exor and funded by John Elkann. Inter have benefited from profits over the past two seasons.

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JUVENTUS LEAD ON PROPERTY HOLDINGS - Property holdings give Juventus another advantage, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport. They have long owned the key properties for their growth strategy: their stadium, headquarters, training centre, youth-team pitches in Vinovo, the JMedical and JHotel, and the "creator lab". Those holdings have an estimated value of €180 million, which could triple on the market if necessary. Milan's equivalent figure is just €37 million for their training centres and the land in San Donato, while Inter's is €26 million for their training centres. The two Milan clubs' joint purchase of the San Siro area and their new stadium project will increase those figures, but not before 2031.