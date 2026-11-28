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Good news for Luciano Spalletti and Juventus ahead of their trip to face Como at the Sinigaglia stadium on Sunday 29 November, with kick-off at 20:45.

Juventus' treatment room at Continassa has good news: Pierre Kalulu has recovered and will be available to the Tuscan coach. There is no breakthrough for Nico Gonzalez, though, and Jeff Ekhator's availability remains in doubt.

KALULU FIT, NICO GONZALEZ STILL OUT - The French defender has finally recovered fully from a low-grade injury to his left biceps femoris, suffered in the last match before the international break. It had kept him sidelined. Kalulu trained with the squad today and will be available for the trip to Como, though he may not start.

Nico Gonzalez, meanwhile, remains out. He has been close to rejoining group training for some time but still feels slight pain after a low-grade injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. The Argentine continues his recovery and, given the delicate location of the injury, will remain sidelined. He will not be in the squad to face Cesca Fabregas' Como.

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EKHATOR A DOUBT - Jeff Ekhator's availability will be assessed right up to the last moment. He started and scored in the Europa League win over Omonia, but trained separately from his team-mates today, officially as a precaution.



The striker felt tightness in his calf during the Europa League match, and the coaching staff do not want to take risks given the Italian forward's significant injury history. The signs are positive, though, and he is still expected to make the squad to face Como.

LONG-TERM ABSENTEES STILL OUT - The other long-term absentees remain unavailable and will not feature as they continue their respective recoveries. Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Khéphren Thuram and Wojciech Grabara are all still sidelined and will keep working to return as soon as possible. Of the four, the Turkish playmaker is closest to "seeing" the end of his ordeal.

PREDICTED LINE-UP: TWO SELECTION QUESTIONS - Spalletti is expected to go with a 3-4-3 against Como, with Vicario in goal and a back three of Gatti, Bremer and Lucumì. The first question is on the flanks: Cambiaso and Celik would provide more defensive cover than moving McKennie out wide. In midfield, Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners are the favourites to start. The wide selections will shape the attack, too. Spalletti could field a "powerful front three" of Kolo Muani and Conceição either side of Woltemade, provided he picks two more natural wide players on the flanks. Alternatively, he could return to an unconventional 3-5-2, with Kalulu out wide and McKennie making runs forward behind the Kolo Muani-Woltemade strike partnership.