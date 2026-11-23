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Serious concerns surround Vasilije Adzic, the 2006-born midfielder owned by Juventus and on loan at Sassuolo. The Montenegrin is due at J|Medical in Turin today for an examination and diagnostic tests.

Adzic could have suffered a serious knee injury that may require surgery. Tuttosport have run the headline: "Adzic, Juve fear the worst". According to the Turin newspaper, Juventus medical staff have not ruled out the possibility of surgery, but they need to complete all the tests before they can establish the full extent of the injury.

Adzic, currently on loan at Sassuolo, will undergo the necessary assessments to establish the extent of the problem and how long his recovery will take. After today's tests, it will become clear whether non-surgical treatment will be sufficient or whether surgery will be needed.

Juventus will wait for today's tests before making a decision. Before Sassuolo's defeat to Genoa, Sassuolo manager Roberto D'Aversa spoke about Adzic at a press conference: "Adzic won’t be there. I think Juve, the club he belongs to, will then be involved in the assessments." That leaves Juventus, Adzic's parent club, to decide how to deal with his injury.

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Adzic has made 6 appearances for Sassuolo this season, scoring 4 goals, including the winner in the 3-2 victory over Juventus on 13 September.