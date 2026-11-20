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Nine league goals and one assist, plus a brace against Avellino in the first round of the Coppa Italia: that is 11 goals in 11 games. Varela is scoring and has earned a Portugal call-up. Monza and sporting director Obiang deserve nothing but applause for an extraordinary piece of foresight.

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Extraordinary, given that they paid Benfica €2.5 million for him only a few months ago. He had come close to joining Frosinone, but they opted to invest in Tomas Bobcek instead. A transfer race is now gathering pace for Serie A's leading scorer. Varela has no intention of slowing down either: a national-team call-up, an impressive start in Serie A and the chance to join a big club straight away.

Benfica will not be that big club, despite having the right to match any offer to bring him back. Born in 2005, he is grateful to Benfica for developing him and giving him his start in senior football, but sees that chapter as closed. The prolific Greek striker Pavlidis would also stand in his way. Benfica will still receive 20% of the profit on a future sale. With Varela scoring and attracting interest, that will be a very substantial sum.

Napoli moved first for Varela, helped by their excellent relationship with his agency. Does that make them frontrunners? Not quite. Juventus have stepped up their pursuit in recent days. Varela's relatively low wages, room for improvement and natural fit for Serie A are convincing both Carnevali and Massara. They have asked Monza for a price, and the answer is a guaranteed €35 million.

The biggest threat from abroad is De Zerbi's Tottenham, who see the Portuguese talent as a solution to Spurs' attacking problems. The lure of the Premier League could appeal to Varela, too. Monza want his goals to help them stay up this season, but they cannot say ‘no’ to lucrative offers in January. Varela has ambitions of his own, while Monza have the chance to make a huge, truly huge profit on his sale straight away. If he leaves in January, Francesco Camarda could come into the picture. He will leave Milan on loan that month, having come close to joining Monza in Serie A two years ago before Ibrahimovic called a halt to the deal.