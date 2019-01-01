Juventus could sell Dybala as Sarri reveals he must trim squad for Champions League

The head coach believes the Argentine has the quality to play in his system, but a numbers crunch will force the club into difficult decisions

Maurizio Sarri offered no assurances on the future of star attacker Paulo Dybala, saying he believes he can play in his system but also conceding he has to trim his squad ahead of the .

Dybala returned to ' team for their International Champions Cup match against on Saturday, where the Bianconeri were defeated 2-1.

Having been given an extended time off following his participation in the Copa America with , Dybala checked in for 30 minutes of action in the second half.

Dybala returned to Juve with his name frequently mentioned in transfer talk, having been linked to and prior to the close of the transfer deadline in , and is still mentioned as a possibility for .

The Argentine nearly moved to Spurs but that deal collapsed due to problems over the striker's image rights.

Sarri did move to downplay talk Dybala does not have a place in his team, praising the attacker's technical ability and urging caution in seeing how he will fit into the squad once he is match fit.

"He's done two training sessions and today he played half an hour," Sarri told reporters of Dybala. "It's clear he can't be in top physical condition and the fact he's not fit means he can't play the false nine role.

"But I think he has the ability, and has scored the goals previously, to play there and a technically good player can play in a number of roles. When he's fit we'll see if he can play that role in the penalty box."

The Juventus head coach admitted he will need to leave out as many as six first-team players from his squad for Europe's premier club competition, suggesting they could well be sold as a result.

And that may not bode well for Dybala, with the former boss revealing that what he says to the forward specifically "counts for zero" and that the market "goes in a certain direction", suggesting he may well have to move the Argentine on.

"I can talk with him but the market goes in a certain direction and what I say counts for zero," Sarri added. "Six players must be cut [and could also be sold] depending on the market.

"I would like to keep all of them but our problem is that we do not have players who have grown up within the club - we have only one. So our squad for the Champions League must be 22 players with three goalkeepers and this puts us in difficulty because the market dictates we may have to make choices that we don't like."