Juventus could raise €50 million from the sales of Gatti, Cambiaso and Zhegrova. And there’s a swap deal in attack

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Juventus are seventh in the table and have the 13th-best attack in Serie A, with 15 goals scored. They urgently need to change something if they want to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

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Managing director Giovanni Carnevali and Luciano Spalletti are counting on returning players and the January transfer market to give Juventus fresh impetus, especially in front of goal. After the break, Juventus will welcome back Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez, with Spalletti planning to use the latter more as a centre-forward or second striker than as a wide attacker. In December, Kenan Yildiz is also expected to return, giving Spalletti all the firepower available in the Juventus squad. In midfield, though, the wait will last until the first months of the new year for Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram to return to the pitch.

The January transfer market

Alongside the return of injured players, the transfer market could help turn Juventus' season around. Carnevali and Massara must weigh up swaps and sales as well as the funds from the capital increase. Around €100 million of the €250 million capital increase will go towards transfers across January and next summer, so spending too much of it in January would make little sense. Swaps and sales could therefore prove decisive in the Old Lady's winter transfer campaign.

David-Sorloth swap

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On the swap front, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have resumed talks over the future of Jonathan David, who is on loan from Juventus to the Colchoneros with an option to buy set at €15 million, and Alexander Sorloth, whom Juve want to sign as early as next summer. David's good performances in Madrid could bring a deal forward to January, with the Norwegian also moving to Turin.

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Three possible departures: Gatti

Three players are among the likeliest to leave Turin in January: Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso and Edon Zhegrova. Gatti has played more in recent matches, but after a good performance against AZ in the Europa League, he got something off his chest: "To perform at my best, I need to play regularly." Premier League clubs continue to monitor the 1998-born player, particularly Aston Villa and Tottenham. His attributes, however, do not make him one of Spalletti's preferred defenders. Juventus hope to raise at least €15 million from a possible sale of Gatti, whose contract expires in 2030.

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Cambiaso

Cambiaso could also leave: after two difficult seasons marked by injuries, mistakes and dips in form, his value has plummeted, but Juventus are aiming to get €20 million for the 2000-born wide player, whose contract expires in 2029. Cambiaso has admirers in Spain and at AC Milan. Juan Miranda could arrive from Bologna to replace him at Continassa.

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And Zhegrova

Finally, there is Zhegrova. The Kosovan missed out on the UEFA squad list and has played only in the closing stages of league matches under Spalletti. His season so far has brought a brace against Sassuolo that counted for nothing and plenty of time on the bench. As was the case last summer, Juventus will put him on the market in January. With Kolo Muani now on the right and Nico, Conceicao and Yildiz returning, opportunities at Juve for the former Lille player are about to disappear altogether. Juventus value Zhegrova, born in 1999 and under contract until 2030, at €15 million. If these three sales go through according to Juventus' plans, Carnevali could bring in €50 million.