Juventus consider Mandzukic sale as Sarri again turns to Higuain

The striker only signed a new contract at the Allianz Stadium in April but could be shown the door following Massimiliano Allegri's departure

are open to selling striker Mario Mandzukic and Goal understands they will listen to offers this summer for the international.

Mandzukic only signed a new two-year contract with the Bianconeri in April, but Massimiliano Allegri's departure from the Allianz Stadium dugout is set to see the club's original summer transfer plans altered.

A new central defender remains a priority while further midfield reinforcements will be sought despite already securing a deal to sign Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from .

The champions are also keen to refresh their forward line, though they would need to sell to do so, and as such Mandzukic is seen as being dispensable.

The former striker scored 10 goals and laid on seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions in 2018-19, with a series of injuries meaning he missed a hefty chunk of the second half of the campaign.

The 33-year-old was still offered a new deal, but with Maurizio Sarri set to be confirmed as Allegri's successor in the coming days, he is likely to fall further down the pecking order.

boss Sarri has a strong relationship with Gonzalo Higuain having coached the international to a record-equalling season at in 2015-16, with his 36 Serie A goals earning him a big-money move to Juventus.

It seemed as if his time in Turin was over, however, with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival forcing Higuain out of the door to in a season-long loan deal.

The ex- man struggled at San Siro, however, and in January reunited with Sarri at Stamford Bridge in the hope that he would rediscover his best form in front of goal.

That was not to be the case, with the 31-year-old scoring on just five occasions in 18 appearances for the Blues.

Sarri's arrival at Juve, though, could offer him a reprieve should the former coach again turn to a player who played such a huge role in building his reputation at the top of Serie A.

That would likely mean bad news for Mandzukic, whose sale would fund moves for a younger striker to complement Ronaldo and Higuain, with 's Federico Chiesa among one of those to have been linked with the Scudetto winners.