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Giorgio Chiellini, the former Juventus defender and captain who is now the club's Chief Club Affairs Officer, attended an event organised by La Stampa at Mauto in Turin today. He discussed Juve's season so far, the club more broadly and Italian football.

"The team have been finding balance and an identity for about a month," Chiellini said, as reported by Tuttosport. "The end of this year is very important. We have Como away, then two home games and Roma away again. The balance and solidity we're regaining give us confidence. We've found attacking options in recent games and important players are returning too."

Chiellini added: "The last two games have been positive. We didn't start either of them particularly well, but we managed to turn them around. I think the team have been finding balance and an identity for about a month. Losing two players like Locatelli and Yildiz meant we had to find a new balance on and off the pitch. Our European campaign has been positive and shows a sense of responsibility. We could have underestimated the competition, but the team care about it. We've approached every match seriously. From March onwards, the campaign will take on a different significance, but in these first two or three months we've done what we said we would at the start."

Chiellini also suggested a solution to the problems facing Italian football: "It would make sense to give our clubs practical help to buy young Italian players. Today it's easier to buy a 16-year-old from Lyon than from Novara, Bologna or Frosinone. We need to find a way to enable clubs to buy more Italian players. We need to help those in the game work more closely with one another."