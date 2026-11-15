Juventus and Napoli see the Champions League slip further away: Spalletti and Allegri’s futures remain in doubt, with Conte and Pioli the bookmakers’ leading alternatives

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

The break has brought no relief for Juventus and Napoli. Draws against Fiorentina and Lazio respectively cost them the chance to close on the Champions League places. Juventus are six points off the top four, while Napoli sit nine points adrift. Those gaps have put the positions of Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri increasingly at risk. According to betting analysts at Goldbet and Better, Antonio Conte is the leading alternative for Juventus at 5.00, followed by fellow former manager Didier Deschamps at 6.00. Stefano Pioli is a more distant option at 8.00, but leads the market for the Napoli job at 5.00. Vincenzo Montella remains in contention for the Campanian side at 8.00, while Sergio Conceicao and a return for Rafa Benitez are both priced at 10.00.