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Juventus and AC Milan, this isn’t working: bookmakers still see Spalletti’s and Amorim’s jobs at risk

AC Milan
Juventus

Two convincing wins before the international break had eased September's "crisis", but Juventus and AC Milan have struggled on their return. Both have drawn 1-1 away to Cagliari and Sassuolo respectively, results that feel like defeats and leave them further from the top of the table, where Inter look increasingly dominant. Pressure is mounting on Ruben Amorim and Luciano Spalletti.


Despite remaining unbeaten in Serie A, on Betflag and Better the Portuguese manager is the more vulnerable of the two, with his departure by Christmas priced at 4.50. The former Italy head coach's odds are slightly longer at 5.00. His post-match sending-off showed his frustration with a situation that has not improved since last season's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

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