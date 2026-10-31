Juventus face Napoli tomorrow, Sunday, in the tenth round of the Italian league, and the numbers behind the clash make for fascinating reading.

According to stats network Opta, Napoli have won 5 of their last 8 league meetings with Juventus, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent trip, though, ended in a 0-3 defeat on 25 January.

Not since the stretch between September 2018 and August 2019 have the southern side lost back-to-back games to the Old Lady in the competition. Back then they slipped to 3 defeats in a row.

Juventus have won 11 of their last 15 home league games against Napoli. They have also kept three straight clean sheets on their own patch against the visitors.

Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

You have to go back to the period between May 1982 and December 1984 to find a longer shut-out run by the Bianconeri at home against this opponent, when Giovanni Trapattoni's side managed it across 4 matches.

Napoli have lost just one of their last 5 first-leg league meetings with Juventus, winning 3 and drawing one. That marks a sharp turnaround after 8 defeats in 9 such games, with only a single win to show for it.

Since the start of May, Juventus have averaged a meagre 1.3 points per home league game. Two wins, two draws and two defeats tell the story, the last of them a chastening 0-3 loss to Lazio on their own ground.

Luigi Del Neri was in charge the last time the Bianconeri suffered two home league defeats on the bounce, back in March 2011.

Consistency has deserted Napoli too. They have not repeated the same result in any of their last seven league matches, alternating between 3 wins, two draws and two defeats.

For all that unpredictability, Napoli have hit at least 3 goals in 3 of their last 4 league games. That is as many 3-goal hauls as they managed across their previous 31 matches combined.

Last round's defeat to Genoa was Juventus' third loss in the league this season, set against 4 wins and two draws.

Over the last 35 years, the Bianconeri have taken 4 defeats in their opening 10 league games of a season on just one occasion. That was in 2015-2016, a campaign that ended with them lifting the title.

Napoli have been quick out of the blocks, scoring first in 7 of their nine league games this season, level with Milan and Frosinone and only one behind Lazio on 8. Yet they have thrown away 7 points from winning positions in the 2026-2027 season.

Only once before have they dropped more points across their first 10 league games of a season. That was 2010-2011, when they shed 9.

Massimiliano Allegri sits second on the list of coaches who have overseen the most Juventus games in the Italian league, with 302 matches. He trails only Giovanni Trapattoni, who tops the chart on 402.

Napoli's current boss, by contrast, has beaten the Bianconeri just once in his last 7 top-flight meetings with them, drawing 3 and losing 3. The last two encounters between the sides both finished goalless.

Randal Kolo Muani is still waiting for his first goal at home this season despite clocking 359 minutes on Juventus' own grounds in the league. That makes him the fourth striker for most home minutes without a goal, behind Giovanni Simeone (395 minutes), Franco Mastantuono (383 minutes) and Lamine Camara Touré (381 minutes).

What's more, Kolo Muani has found the net just once from his last 21 shots on home turf in the Italian top flight, counting his previous spell in the country too.

Rasmus Hojlund netted his first brace in the Italian league on 7 December 2025, and it came against Juventus.

The Napoli striker now has 24 goals in the competition. Since his debut in 2022-2023, only Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with 28 and Matias Soule with 26 have scored more before turning 24.