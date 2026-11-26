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Juventus-Omonia gives Luciano Spalletti's Juventus a chance to take a major step towards the UEFA Europa League 2026/2027, round of 16.

Juventus host the Cypriot side at the Allianz Stadium after a convincing Serie A win over Venezia. Victory would strengthen their place among the top eight in the league phase, while the visitors arrive in Turin needing points after defeats in their last two matches.

JUVENTUS-OMONIA 1-1

SCORERS: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



37' GOAL - Cambiaso scores a stunner. Spalletti has moved him back to the right flank for this match, and he cuts onto his left foot near the corner of the penalty area before curling a shot into the top corner.



26' Another move along the ground under pressure near the edge of Juventus' box gives Cabal a shooting chance, but Kaminski reacts quickly to keep it out. At the other end, Douglas Luiz misplaces a pass and Neto denies Maric's shot from 16 metres.



16' GOAL - Omonia break through on the left and Montnor crosses, but Kelly gets ahead of Kakoullis to turn the ball behind for a corner. Neto then makes a dreadful error, rushing out and missing the resulting delivery. The ball reaches Satka at the far post, and he heads it in for 1-0.



11' YELLOW CARD - Tanase is late on Gatti and steps squarely on the Juventus defender's foot. A clear booking.



4' CHANCE - Chico Conceicao creates the first real chance after a corner, cutting inside from the right and curling a left-footed shot towards goal. Kaminski reacts and punches it away to keep the scores level.



0' Kick-off at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin



ALL THE MATCH INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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JUVENTUS-OMONIA: CONFIRMED LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Juventus-Omonia 1-1



Scorers: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J)



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Lucumì, Kelly; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cabal; Conceição, Ekhator, Boga.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Vicario, Celik, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Durmisi, Merola, Turco.

Coach: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-2-3-1): Kaminski; Douverne, Coulibaly, Satka, Nego; Andreou Maric; Tanase, Tankovic, Montnor; Kakoulis.

Substitutes: Fabiano, Michail, Ewandro, Brouwers, Simic, Balkovec, Neophytou, Konstantinidis, Christoforou, Diony.

Coach: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (England)

Booked: Tanase (O)

Sent off: -