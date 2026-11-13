Justin Kluivert critical of his Netherlands career: ‘There are far too few of them’

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Justin Kluivert made his Netherlands debut in 2018. Eight years later, the midfielder has 14 caps. "That's far too few," the Bournemouth player tells Voetbal International.

At Ajax, Kluivert made his Netherlands debut. "In 2018, I had imagined things differently. But I'm still here. Everyone follows their own path. Some paths are easier than others," he says, looking back on the past few years.

"I haven't followed the ideal path," says the self-critical Kluivert. "But there's something good about that too: you don't have to follow the ideal path to achieve something."

A first goal for the Netherlands still eludes Kluivert.

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"I remember an international in which we got a penalty, and of course I wanted to take it too. But we have a list, and Memphis is the first-choice penalty taker when he's there, so he was absolutely right to take it himself," Kluivert explains when asked why he has yet to score for the Netherlands.

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The Premier League player has come close a few times. "The home match against Malta in Groningen, for example. I shot over after a good cross. I did think then: What on earth was that? So yes, I'm itching to score."

Because of an injury, Kluivert missed the previous international break. He last played for the Netherlands on 30 June, when Morocco proved too strong in the round of 32 after a penalty shootout.

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Kluivert, a midfielder and forward, was one of the players who missed from 11 metres. Those misses contributed to the Netherlands' elimination, and Ronald Koeman stepped down as national team coach.

To secure a starting place for the Netherlands in the near future, Kluivert must prove himself to Xavi. Whether the former Ajax player can do so remains to be seen.

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Xavi appears set to start Frenkie de Jong, Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders in midfield against Greece on Friday. If so, Kluivert will start on the bench.

Up front, Kluivert also appears unlikely to get a chance. Crysencio Summerville, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo would normally start.