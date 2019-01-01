Justice Chabalala: The defender is loyal to Orlando Pirates - Agent

The 28-year-old’s agent has confirmed his client is not leaving the Buccaneers anytime soon

Out-of-favour defender Justice Chabalala’s agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has confirmed to Goal his client is staying put with the Soweto giants.

The former defender has been linked with a move away from Mayfair for some time, with recent reports suggesting he could be offered to in a swap deal with Bonginkosi Makume.

On the other hand, it is also indicated the 28-year-old could receive enticing offers in the January transfer window, but Mulovhedzi has explained the centre-back will fight for his place.

“Justice will remain with Pirates and fight for his position - he is loyal to Pirates,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

“He is working hard and he will fight for his position.”

Although he was previously linked with moves to , , and Black , the Giyani-born defender is reportedly set to be offered to Bakgaga Ba Mphahele in a swap deal for the 24-year-old Makume.

Having joined the Buccaneers in July 2016, Chabalala has been struggling to find his way into the first team under former coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Even though he played his part in the Carling Black Label Cup against Amakhosi ahead of the current season, he has only played once this term against SuperSport United in August.

Under Rhulani Mokwena who is now serving as assistant to Josef Zinnbauer, the dreadlocked defender has been on the bench on three occasions.

In addition, upon his arrival at the 1995 African champions, the lanky defender was loaned out to between January and June 2017.

With Zinnbauer expected to man the touchline on Saturday when they face Lidoda Duvha away from home, Chabalala will hope to make his second appearance of the season.