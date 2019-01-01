Justice Chabalala: Orlando Pirates hand defender two-year contract extension

The 27-year-old defender has been handed an opportunity to impress the technical team after the club decided to retain his services

defender Justice Chabalala will remain with the Soweto giants after the club opted to exercise their option to keep the player for a further two years.

The Giyani-born centre-back’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent months, where he has been linked with a move away from the Buccaneers, but he will be with the club when the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

“Justice is staying at Pirates, remember I said he’s not a quitter. I told him that good things come for those who wait,” agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi told Goal.

With the agent having previously told Goal that clubs such as , and Black were keen to sign his client, he will now have to fight for his place under coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, the 27-year-old made an appearance in the CBL Cup against Amakhosi last weekend.

“He used his chance after spending one year and six months of not playing, it was very hard. We talked and he’s strong because he finally got a chance,” Mulovhedzi added.

“There was interest from other teams but we said he has unfinished business with Pirates, he should stay and fight for his position. Yes, Pirates have exercised the option for two years."

Since joining the 2018/19 PSL runners-up in 2016 on a three-year deal, Chabalala has made 15 appearances in the league and the coach has confirmed that the lanky defender has knocked at his door for selection.

Meanwhile, Chabalala will compete against the likes of Alfred Ndengane and Happy Jele for a regular spot in the starting XI.

Pirates get their PSL campaign underway against Bloemfontein at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.