The margin was narrow, but one detail stood out: journalists from just two countries left Harry Kane off their top 10 entirely.

Spanish newspaper "AS", citing "France Football" magazine, reports that only the voters from Mexico and Ivory Coast snubbed him. It's a striking paradox, given the Bayern Munich striker edged out Kylian Mbappé by 28 points to claim the award.

"France Football" laid out the full breakdown of the men's Ballon d'Or vote. Kane topped 40 ballots to Mbappé's 23, while third-placed Lamine Yamal, on 881 points, picked up 13 first-place votes.

Three countries left out Mbappé, and four ignored Yamal

Kane wasn't the only big name missing from some ten-man lists. Three voters, from Greece, Scotland and Ukraine, left Mbappé out of their top 10 altogether. Yamal fell outside the top ten for four countries: Belarus, Cameroon, Croatia and Greece.

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Fourth-placed Rodri, the highest-ranked Spaniard after Yamal, collected first-place votes from 10 countries: Nigeria, the United States, Guatemala, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Thailand, Vietnam, Croatia and Iceland.

Fabián Ruiz rounded out the top 10. The representatives of Gabon, Peru, Syria and Ukraine all placed him first.