Even at the time, Niko Kovac's words sounded hard to believe. Events since have proved they were nonsense. Last January, the Borussia Dortmund coach was asked about Salih Özcan, who had made just four brief appearances totalling 21 minutes by the winter break of his fourth season at Borussia Dortmund.

Kovac named Özcan as one of the players in his squad "who has not had nearly enough opportunities", pointing to the fierce competition in Dortmund's midfield. For defensive midfielder Özcan, that was nothing new. He had barely featured the previous season either, when he spent part of it on loan at VfL Wolfsburg.

Just over nine months ago, Kovac said of Özcan: "I can imagine, and I think, that he will get a lot more minutes in the future than he did in the first phase of the season," Observers were surprised, and the competition for places remained unchanged. Özcan played 53 minutes in the second half of the season, more than twice his first-half total but surely far fewer than he had hoped for after Kovac's comments.

By then, Özcan and Borussia Dortmund had long looked set to part when the well-paid four-year contract he signed in 2022 expired. After so little playing time in recent years, the 28-year-old has landed on his feet.

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How long is Salih Özcan's contract at Besiktas?

At the start of July, Özcan signed with Besiktas in Istanbul until 2029. Even before that, he had remarkably made Turkey's World Cup squad despite playing just 74 minutes in the 2025/26 season. Özcan appeared twice at the tournament, playing the full match in the 3-2 win over the USA in the third group game.

Born in Cologne, Özcan enjoys an entirely different standing in Turkey from the one he has in Germany, where his star has noticeably faded of late. On the Bosphorus, fans celebrated his arrival from a Champions League club that had reached the final just two years earlier.

At the airport's international terminal, Özcan went through the traditional welcome ceremony that has greeted many new signings before him. Club officials, security staff and bodyguards ushered him through the building, where numerous Besiktas fans greeted him. He posed for cameras with a scarf, made the club's characteristic eagle gesture and encouraged the supporters to sing.

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Salih Özcan immediately becomes a regular starter at Besiktas

"I had been eagerly awaiting this day. Being part of Besiktas fills me with great pride," Özcan said at the time. "I'm looking forward to getting out on the pitch. We will fight for the club. We want to become champions and qualify for the Champions League."

Five wins from eight league matches and 15 points have given the previous season's fourth-placed side a start that has merely met expectations. Before this round of fixtures, they trailed defending champions Galatasaray by four points, while their other city rivals Fenerbahce were just one point ahead of Besiktas, who host Basaksehir in a local derby on Monday afternoon.

For Özcan, the start in Istanbul looks far brighter, especially after so little playing time at Borussia Dortmund. He has already made 17 competitive appearances, starting 15 and playing the full 90 minutes on ten occasions.

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Salih Özcan: Already almost twice as much playing time as in two years at Borussia Dortmund

So far, Özcan has played 1,311 minutes, almost twice as many as he managed across the previous two years in Dortmund. He is also one of only two players, alongside goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, to have started all eight Süper Lig matches. Only the German international goalkeeper has played more minutes than Özcan under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, who arrived from FC Bologna. Özcan has also made four appearances, three of them starts, for the Turkish national team in the Nations League.

After so little football for so long, Özcan's regular appearances, and above all his performances, have surprised people in Turkey. Under Italiano, he is a fixture in a midfield trio alongside captain Orkun Kökcü and Junior Olaitan that plays almost every time.

His familiar qualities have shone through in some matches: great commitment, aggressive tackling and tireless running. "I'm constantly working. Whether I play a little or a lot, I don't take a break," Özcan said of his completely changed status at Besiktas. "I'm still at a good age; there's still a lot to learn. That's why I listen very carefully to our coaches. That has a big influence on me."

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Salih Özcan has been waiting almost five years for a goal of his own

Ten wins in their first twelve competitive matches of the season gave the capital's traditional club a strong start, but their momentum has faded somewhat of late. They have recorded two defeats and two draws in their last five games. Defeats to surprise promoted side Amed SK (currently second!) and Trabzonspor, two teams above Besiktas, hurt most.

Recently, Italiano left Özcan out of the team for the first time in the Europa League to give him a breather. But Fabio Miretti's injury forced him to bring Özcan on in the 39th minute of the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Just seven minutes after coming on, Özcan supplied a superb quarterback-style long ball for Wilfred Ndidi's goal to make it 1-0 at the time. A goal of his own remains the missing piece after he failed to score in 96 matches for Borussia Dortmund. He last scored at club level on 4 December 2021 for 1. FC Köln at the Bielefelder Alm.

Salih Özcan: His statistics at Borussia Dortmund