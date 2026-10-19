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Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Falko Blöding
Translated by

Just before the Clasico: Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho would rather watch the Bundesliga than Barca

LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

The two Spanish giants are coming off turbulent LaLiga matches: both leaders Barcelona (5-2 against Betis) and arch-rivals Real Madrid (4-1 against Sevilla FC) won convincingly at the weekend. Afterwards, however, the coverage of each match focused on alleged preferential treatment.

It began with Barca's spectacular 5-2 win away to fourth-placed Betis on Saturday. Lamine Yamal provoked the sending-off of Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal, leaving Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini fuming afterwards. He called it "a disgrace" and referred to "incomprehensible and inexplicable decisions".

Barcelona and referees are a sore subject, particularly at Real. After his side beat Sevilla FC on Sunday, a reporter asked Real coach Jose Mourinho what he made of referee Ricardo de Burgos's officiating in the Betis match.

Mourinho had a surprising answer: "I didn't see it. No replay, no highlights, nothing. I watched Leipzig instead." Real's upcoming Champions League opponents Leipzig were playing Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (1-6) at the same time as Barcelona's match at Betis.

His focus had been Sevilla: "I only wanted to think about Sevilla, but the homework for that match was already done." Mourinho said he was "old-school" in his preparation and stayed at the Valdebebas training centre alone or with an assistant before games: "I can concentrate well there. I watched Bayern against Leipzig and didn't see anything else. That's not a joke, I really didn't see it."

Still, word of the controversy reached him: "Later, I heard the talk about it. And it didn't surprise me either." Smiling, he added: "A normal day at the office."

Sevilla FC had their own grievance on Sunday. Everyone at the club agreed that wonder-goal scorer Arda Güler should have been sent off for an alleged elbow in a running duel with Peque Fernandez.

With no TV footage to settle the incident conclusively, Mourinho declined to comment. The Portuguese coach said he would "not hesitate to admit it" if Real ever benefited from a decision.

AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images

When do Real and Barcelona meet in the Clasico?

Before their league meeting, Real face Leipzig and Barcelona take on PSG in the Champions League during the week. "I won't spend a minute thinking about our next league opponents before 11pm on Wednesday," Mourinho made clear.

When Mourinho's Blancos visit Camp Nou on Sunday evening, they'll be under pressure: after nine matchdays, they're only third in the table, six points behind runaway leaders Barca.

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