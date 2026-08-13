Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain now looks a matter of time, and Barcelona's latest decision has all but sealed it.

Earlier reports confirmed PSG had struck an initial agreement with Barcelona over a deal for the Spain forward.

Talks between the two clubs turned frantic in the last few hours. Offers, counter-offers and haggling over the fine detail eventually gave way to an understanding that settled the deal.

Mundo Deportivo reported on Thursday that Barcelona had let Torres skip training that morning for the second day running. Read the story here.

Due back with Hansi Flick's squad on Wednesday, the 26-year-old is instead finalising his switch to PSG with the blessing of a club that is negotiating with the French side at the same time.

Pau Cubarsi, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal had all joined the group at the start of Wednesday's session. Pedri Gonzalez kept working in the gym without stepping onto the grass.

Marc Casado, Hector Fort, Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernandez and Gerard Martin continue to train away from the group as they wait on a resolution to their futures. It is a complicated situation for them.

Still under Flick's command from the reserve ranks are goalkeeper Aron Yaakobishvili, who is also close to a move to Almeria, centre-back Alvaro Cortes, right-back Xavi Espart, left-back Jordi Pesquer, midfielders Ibrahima Toncara, Aurin Gorin and Brian Farinas, and striker Hamza Abdelkarim.