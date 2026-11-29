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Jurriën Timber spared Arsenal defeat in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City. The Dutch defender struck an 83rd-minute equaliser to make it 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium. Timber's late goal keeps league leaders Arsenal six points ahead of Enzo Maresca's side, with 29 points to City's 23.

Timber started for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta choosing Ezri Konsa over William Saliba in defence. David Raya recovered from a shoulder injury in time, while Mikel Merino replaced the injured Declan Rice. Rayan Cherki was absent from Manchester City's matchday squad, and Josko Gvardiol got the nod over Nico O’Reilly.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead inside ten minutes when Kai Havertz scored from close range after Christos Tzolis set him up. The goal was ruled out for offside, and the match soon turned feisty. Referee John Brooks booked Riccardo Calafiori, Merino and even Arteta early on.

Timber came close to opening the scoring after a quarter of an hour, but Gianluigi Donnarumma denied him at the near post. The Dutchman was back in the spotlight shortly afterwards when Jérémy Doku claimed the defender had pulled his hair. VAR reviewed the incident, but the check brought no sanction.

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Just over half an hour in, Timber escaped a costly mistake when Gabriel turned Enzo Fernández's shot over the bar after the Dutchman had lost possession. Manchester City did take the lead in the 34th minute. Gvardiol drove into the penalty area and found Erling Haaland, who calmly steered the ball into the corner with one touch: 0-1.

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Arsenal hit back quickly. Havertz missed a good chance before the German made amends in the 40th minute. Merino headed a Tzolis cross back across goal, allowing Havertz to nod into the empty net: 1-1.

Arteta brought on Piero Hincapié for the booked Calafiori at half-time, but watched his side fall behind again shortly after the restart. Ayyoub Bouaddi played Fernández through with a fine pass, and the Argentine finished the move: 1-2. A few minutes later, Timber stretched to prevent Gvardiol from scoring Manchester City's third.

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After an hour, Arteta made a triple substitution, bringing on Gyökeres, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eberechi Eze. Gyökeres nearly equalised straight away, but his header struck the post. Timber had a golden chance to make it 2-2 from the rebound, only to fire well over.

Havertz and Gyökeres also passed up good chances before Timber brought the Emirates Stadium to its feet in the 83rd minute. A corner went towards the far post, where Donnarumma missed the ball completely as he tried to intercept it after a slight push from Gabriel. Timber arrived at the far post and turned the ball into the net with his hip: 2-2.

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Donnarumma went down seemingly in considerable pain and even received treatment, but VAR did not consider Gabriel's push a foul. Officials then checked whether Timber had handled the ball as he scored, but found no reason to disallow the goal. It finished 2-2, with Arsenal retaining their six-point lead over Manchester City thanks to the Dutchman.