Worse than Sepp Blatter! Germany boss Jurgen Klopp launches stunning attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino and calls for new leadership

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has issued a scathing assessment of football governing body, demanding a change in leadership at the very top of FIFA. The former Liverpool boss suggested that current president Gianni Infantino has failed to improve the sport’s reputation following the scandal-hit era of his predecessor, Sepp Blatter.

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Klopp delivers political critique of FIFA chief

The Germany boss entered the political arena on Sunday with a blunt critique of Infantino's 11-year reign at FIFA. Speaking in Berlin ahead of his team's Nations League clash against the Netherlands, Klopp argued against extending the incumbent's tenure.

The former Liverpool boss compared Infantino unfavourably with Blatter, who resigned in 2015 amid corruption scandals. Blatter remains banned from football by FIFA's ethics committee, yet Klopp insisted the governing body has worsened under its current leader.

Germany boss calls for leaders without financial motives

Addressing reporters ahead of Monday's fixture, Klopp expressed frustration that world football had failed to progress since Blatter's exit.

"The general consensus is that a change might make sense," Klopp said. "But what would interest me even more in this context, from a football perspective, is that we never thought things could get any worse after Sepp Blatter, and yet someone actually managed to make it worse."

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He urged figures without financial motives to step forward. "Right now, we're thinking that if Mr. Infantino were to leave, it would be kind of cool if the next person could just do a better job. Because I believe it should be possible to do better," he added. "There are certainly people who care deeply about the future of football and who don't have any financial interests at stake. And if they were to come together, then I think that if one of them became president, it would, I believe, be absolutely helpful."

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Uncertainty surrounds potential challengers to Infantino

Infantino faces a confirmed challenge from former Japan FA president Kozo Tashima in March's elections. Klopp did not mention Tashima, instead addressing rumours around former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who has reportedly decided against running.

"I know Arsene at least a little bit, and he's a good man, but I can't say whether he'd do something like that," Klopp said. "I can't even say whether he'd be a good fit, because just because he was an outstanding coach - an exceptional, world-class coach, one of the best of all time - doesn't necessarily mean he'd be cut out to be FIFA president. I think you have to juggle a lot of different things in that role. I'm curious, so to speak, to see what happens."

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Focus returns to Nations League before March vote

Klopp returns to on-pitch duties on Monday when Germany face the Netherlands in the Nations League. Meanwhile, attention shifts toward March's FIFA vote, where Tashima stands as the confirmed challenger looking to end Infantino's 11-year spell in charge after Wenger reportedly opted out.