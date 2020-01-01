'Klopp can be called God now!' - Fowler offers Liverpool manager his famous nickname

Former Reds striker Robbie Fowler joked he was ready to hand over his "God" nickname to the German following their title win

Robbie Fowler suggested Jurgen Klopp should be 's new "God" after the club clinched their first league title since 1990.

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday after fell to a 2-1 loss to at Stamford Bridge.

Fowler, who earned the nickname 'God' during his Liverpool career, joked he was ready to hand that over to manager Klopp.

"I think I'm going to have to relinquish this God shout now, give it on to Jurgen. Jurgen can be called 'God' now, can't he?" he told Optus Sport .

"I'll let him have that, I'll let him have it.

"I honestly feel brilliant, I know we haven't played for Liverpool for a long time but to be here and witnessing what we've witnessed, it's absolutely incredible, it really is."



Since taking over at Liverpool in 2015, Klopp has led the club to a Premier League title, crown and UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies.

Fowler, who is now coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar, lauded the German's man management.

"Since Jurgen's been there, I think the belief that he has given the players and they really go into every game believing that they will win, believing that no one can touch them," he said.

"He's got the attitude absolutely spot on. What he said four years ago that he's going to bring the Premier League to this club, he's absolutely nailed it. In four years, he's been in the final, he's been in a Champions League final twice, obviously they've won it once, and now the Premier League.

"I think the belief that he's instilled into them players has been nothing short of just a phenomenal bit of man management."

Captain Jordan Henderson also paid tribute to Klopp on the night, calling him "a great leader and a great human being".

"What you see is what you get, with his press conferences and on the sidelines," Henderson told Sky Sports .

“Obviously, he has got more of a personal side with the players, but he has got a balance of having a relationship with the players and being a friend but also being a bit ruthless when he needs to be.

"He is a great leader and a great human being and we all believe in him. We have got an amazing group and that is down to the manager and how he has gelled them all together. It's not a coincidence and it's credit to him and all the staff."