Junior Mendieta: Mamelodi Sundowns sign former Kaizer Chiefs target from Stellenbosch

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of the Argentine striker Junior Mendieta from Stellenbosch.

Mendieta scored 10 goals & provided eight assists across all competitions

Chiefs were interested in his services

The Brazilians win the race for striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs were initially linked with the forward before Sundowns swooped in and secured his services.

The former Stellies player will now be expected to add even more firepower to Masandawana's attack as they go about defending their league title, challenging for domestic cups and most importantly, perhaps, helping the club get over the line in continental competition.

WHAT DOWNS HAVE SAID:

WHAT HAS MENDIETA SAID? "Where I come from, football is everything. We go around the world to create memories for those who love the game as deeply as we do. No matter where I am, I always give it my all," the attacker told the club's media team.

"I know the sacrifices that our fans make, to be able to see us do what we do. It is only natural that we would want to repay their faith in us.

"This club demands that of us and what a privilege and honour it is to represent the yellow nation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are keen on adding proven quality to their squad as they look to compete on even more fronts next season as they will likely have African Super League engagements on top of Caf Champions League, PSL and domestic cup commitments.

WHAT NEXT: The 30-year-old scored 10 goals and provided eight assists last season, convincing coach Rhulani Mokwena he can be a key player for Masandawana's busy 2023/24 season.