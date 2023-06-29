Junior Mendieta: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target bids farewell to Stellenbosch ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns move

Junior Mendieta has officially announced his exit from Stellenbosch ahead of an anticipated move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mendieta has played at Stellies for three seasons

He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists last season

Argentine expected to join Downs

WHAT HAPPENED: Mendieta is set to leave Stellenbosch to join the Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns.

In the 2022/23 season, the Argentine was on fire for the Stellies and ended up scoring 10 goals and assisting eight in the league.

It explains why Masandawana and Kaizer Chiefs were keen on having the 30-year-old who has eventually agreed to join the former.

SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates had also shown interest in getting the services of the experienced attacking midfielder.

WHAT HE SAID: I am respectfully addressing you to thank you for the opportunity and the love that you have given me all these years," Mendieta stated.

"I think I have done my job very well and I have always given my best and that leaves me at ease.

"I will always carry Stellenbosch in my heart and be grateful for all the love and affection they gave me and my family. Greetings and thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendieta played a total of 31 matches across all competitions for the Stellies in the concluded campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in the process.

The Argentine was part of coach Steve Barker's team that ended Sundowns' 24-match unbeaten run with victory in the Nedbank Cup quarters.

Mendieta might be a replacement for Haashim Domingo who ditched the Brazilians for North African outfit Raja Casablanca.

WHAT NEXT: Downs fans are now waiting for an official announcement regarding Mendieta's arrival.