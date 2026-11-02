Junior Khanye blames Kaizer Chiefs Soweto Derby defeat on selection 'blunder' by Fernando Da Cruz - 'It doesn’t make sense for me'

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The former Glamour Boys winger has launched a scathing assessment of Fernando Da Cruz’s tactical choices following Kaizer Chiefs' disappointing Soweto Derby loss on Saturday. The outspoken analyst believes a critical error in the starting line-up cost Amakhosi dearly against their fiercest rivals.

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Khanye questions Inacio Miguel selection

Speaking on iDiski TV, former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye did not hold back in his assessment of the team's defensive structure. He specifically targeted the decision to start Inacio Miguel over Rushwin Dortley, a move he believes disrupted the rhythm of a backline that had looked settled in their previous outing. The pundit argued that the lack of consistency in the starting eleven is becoming a major hurdle for the club's progress under the new technical team.

“The Chiefs coach made a blunder. I don’t understand why he’s putting Dortley outside,” Khanye stated during his post-match analysis for iDiski Times. “Where’s the continuity as a team? Starting with the coach as a leader. These guys they never conceded [against Galaxy]. If that game had ended 4-1, 3-2, 3-1, you could understand they conceded. Now, solid performance. Leave two of them – Moloisane and Dortley so you can see what they can give you [as a coach].”

Khanye was particularly critical of Miguel’s performance on the day, noting that the defender struggled to cope with the pace and intensity of the Pirates attack. The Portuguese defender’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he was shown a late red card, further vindicating Khanye's pre-match concerns about his suitability for such a high-stakes fixture. The analyst pointed out that Miguel's positioning often left the Chiefs goal vulnerable to quick transitions.

“Now, you start with Miguel, worse is he got a red card in [Saturday's] game. He’s more of a sweeper but is always late which doesn’t make sense for me,” Khanye added. The dismissal meant that Chiefs had to navigate the closing stages of the match with ten men, ultimately failing to find an equaliser.

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Tactical consistency under fire at Naturena

The defeat has placed further pressure on Da Cruz, who is tasked with restoring the glamour club to its former glory.

Chiefs currently sit in fifth place in the Betway Premiership standings, but their form in the league has become a cause for concern.

As the club prepares for their upcoming fixtures, the focus will inevitably shift toward whether Da Cruz will heed the calls for more stability in his selections.