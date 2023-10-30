South African politician Julius Malema has made a scathing attack on Bafana Bafana while responding to the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup.

Bafana have been struggling since winning Afcon in 1996

They are now being compared with the Springboks

A politician has slammed Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa's rugby team lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time after beating New Zealand on Saturday.

The Springboks' victory sparked a reaction on social media, with fans comparing them with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana as well as Real Madrid.

Malema has joined in the discussion and the firebrand politician is too hard in his remarks.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Bafana Bafana has made us a laughing stock in front of idiots," said Malema on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since winning the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations title, Bafana have fallen and are struggling to reclaim the old glory days.

They have to sweat to qualify for Afcon finals and have missed a couple of the continental tournaments.

Qualification for the Fifa World Cup was last achieved in 2002 while they became the first hosts to bow out at the group stage when they hosted the 2010 global football tournament.

Hugo Broos' men are currently ranked number 64 in the world following a slight movement from position 65 and they are the 12th-best team in Africa.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana have an opportunity to get themselves to a successful era when they participate at January's Afcon finals.

They will be under stern scrutiny to see if they can at least reach the semi-finals in Ivory Coast.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begin in November are also another stage to gauge if South Africa is ready to reestablish themselves as a continental football powerhouse.