"That's quite normal in this business these days. You have to deal with issues like that time and again when you lose a game or two," Schmidt said on the ZDF sports programme Aktuelles Sportstudio, stressing: "We're a long way from that."





Last week, Sport Bild and Sky, among others, reported that new coach Martin Demichelis was already under pressure after a poor start to the season, with only two wins from his first four games. They said Leipzig were considering potential successors, including the former Germany coach, who had previously coached the Saxony club from 2019 to 2021.

Reports also suggested that Nagelsmann was not ruling out a return to RB, although he also had interest from the English Premier League. Schmidt firmly denied that Nagelsmann's name had come up at RB Leipzig. "Do you mean at RB Leipzig? Not that I know of. Not with me," said the new Head of Global Soccer.

Is Martin Demichelis still secure at RB Leipzig?

If there was any discussion about the coaching position in Leipzig, Saturday evening's result looks to have quietened it for now. The free-flowing Bulls swept aside Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0.

Next matches RBL Champions League 15:00 PSV

Schmidt added: "What we need is a certain amount of continuity in the coaching position. At the moment, we're pleased with how things went today. Our coaches have maximum support from us in the Global Team as well. We're totally focused on that," said Schmidt, who officially took over the role at the group from Klopp on 1 October.

Of Demichelis, he said: "I have experience with Argentinian players - particularly at Benfica - and I like their mentality. Most Argentinian players have leadership roles at their clubs; they bring that certain extra something you need to win games. I've got that impression of him too."

Next week, RB Leipzig face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. They then travel to Bayern Munich for a major Bundesliga clash before another Champions League trip, this time to Real Madrid.