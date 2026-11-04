A report by Sport Bild says the former Germany coach is not entirely opposed to a second stint at his former club.

During an informal discussion, the sort that takes place even at Bundesliga clubs not actively looking for a coach, Nagelsmann reportedly did not immediately rule out a return. That could be taken as a sign he is willing to go back.

Nagelsmann is ready to step in if RB's decision-makers decide not to continue with Demichelis, according to Sport Bild. The former Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim coach is thus said to be a kind of "shadow figure" behind the Argentinian. Nothing is concrete yet.

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How has RB Leipzig's season gone so far?

So far this season, Leipzig's decidedly mixed results have reportedly prompted deliberations at the club. They sit a respectable fourth in the Bundesliga after eight matchdays, just three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, but Real Madrid and Calcio Como have beaten them 1-4 in the Champions League, while Bayern beat them 1-6 in the top-of-the-table clash.

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Red Bull, in particular, reportedly view those defeats negatively. Against top teams, Demichelis, who was reportedly controversial even at the start of the season, still appears unable to find a suitable tactical plan. The heavy defeats show how far Leipzig remain from their stated goal of being among the "top 10 in Europe". A language barrier is also reportedly a problem, with Demichelis said to speak neither enough German nor enough English to deliver his instructions directly to the whole team. All of this is reportedly doing significant damage to the Argentinian's standing.

By contrast, Nagelsmann remains highly regarded at Red Bull. The 39-year-old coached Leipzig between 2019 and 2021, leading the club to a runners-up finish and the Champions League semi-finals, among other achievements. Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff later called allowing Nagelsmann to join Bayern "one of the biggest mistakes" of his career.

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Will Julian Nagelsmann succeed Martin Demichelis at RB Leipzig?

Leipzig have won all three of their last matches, making an imminent change of coach questionable. Roger Schmidt, Jürgen Klopp's successor as 'Head of Global Soccer' in the RB set-up, recently said that a return for the former Germany coach was out of the question as far as he was concerned.

"That's quite normal in the game nowadays. You have to keep dealing with such topics when you lose a game or two," Schmidt said on ZDF's Aktuelles Sportstudio, emphasising: "We're a long way from that."

Schmidt instead called for "a certain degree of continuity in the coaching position. Right now, we're pleased with how things went today. Our coaches have the maximum support from us in the global team as well. We're completely focused on that," and added of Demichelis: "I have experience with Argentinian players, particularly at Benfica, and I like their mentality. Most Argentinian players have leadership roles at their clubs. They bring that certain extra something you need to win games. I've got that impression of him too."

Jürgen Klopp reportedly chiefly responsible for Martin Demichelis's appointment

According to Sport Bild, changing coach would also mean the club bosses admitting they acted too hastily and without enough thought in the summer. Schmidt's predecessor Klopp was reportedly the driving force behind Demichelis's appointment, having also, according to rumours, pushed through Ole Werner's dismissal.

Should Demichelis keep winning, with RB facing Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, dismissing him would be almost impossible.

Meanwhile, RB's decision-makers, including Mintzlaff, face growing pressure if they decide to pursue Nagelsmann. The former DFB coach, released after the 2026 World Cup, is reportedly also on the radar of struggling Premier League club Manchester United.