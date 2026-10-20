Barca have long had Jeltsch in their sights. Spanish newspaper Sport reports that coach Hansi Flick has now made the defender his top transfer target to strengthen the Catalans' defence.

According to the report, the 61-year-old has followed Jeltsch, one of Germany's biggest defensive talents, for some time. Flick is targeting a transfer next season. Jeltsch's representatives are also said to have already contacted Barca.

Inter Milan have also spoken with Jeltsch's advisers, according to the report. Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have also recently been linked with an interest in the 20-year-old.

VfB Stuttgart: Who could replace Finn Jeltsch?

Under contract with the Swabians until 2030, Jeltsch could apparently leave if a suitable offer arrives. Rumours of a departure surfaced last season. Olympiacos' Panagiotis Retsos is reportedly among the potential replacements. He recently impressed for the Greek national team in the Nations League and also has Bundesliga experience. The 28-year-old was under contract with Bayer Leverkusen from 2017 until early 2022, but the club loaned him out twice because of a lack of playing time.

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Jeltsch, meanwhile, had earned his first Germany call-up. The defender can play in central defence, at right-back and in defensive midfield, but was one of the few players in Jürgen Klopp's oversized squad not to make an appearance. Nevertheless, there are currently no doubts about his bright future with Germany.

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Jürgen Klopp sings his praises: What did the Germany coach say about Finn Jeltsch?

At his much-discussed press conference for his first squad announcement, Klopp singled out Jeltsch. "Of the players I wasn't immediately familiar with, Finn was the first who caught my eye," he said, adding: "Because you look at the statistics and think: Wow, appearances, eh? What's that about? And then you take a closer look and realise: an exceptional defender who does very well, has exceptional athleticism and can play football."

Jeltsch already has 41 Bundesliga appearances despite his young age. He has also made more than 20 appearances in the DFB Cup, Champions League and Europa League. He moved from 1. FC Nuremberg to the Neckar for €9.5 million in early 2025, having already been a regular starter in the 2. Bundesliga as a teenager. At youth level, he also became an under-17 world and European champion. He also won the prestigious Fritz Walter Gold Medal in 2025, ahead of Said El Mala of 1. FC Köln.

This season, the VfB Stuttgart coach has started him in eight of nine competitive matches, and he has stayed on the pitch for the full match seven times. Jeltsch even provided an assist in the 4-1 win against Köln.



