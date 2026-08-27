When it became official at the end of July that Ajax Amsterdam would be Julian Brandt’s new sporting home, his excitement was obvious even from the outside. He spoke warmly about the beautiful game's DNA at the Dutch record champions, the hunger for success, the atmosphere in the stadium and the sincere efforts technical director Jordi Cruyff had made to sign him.

Less than a month has passed since then. But Brandt has already made an excellent start in Amsterdam. In his very first league appearance for his new club, the former Dortmund man made an immediate statement, coming off the bench against PEC Zwolle and scoring after a lovely move with Mika Godts, who has since left for PSG, to make it 2-0, which proved the final score.

Brandt has scored three goals in five games after starting both Conference League qualifiers against Shelbourne and Sion. Particularly the goal in last week’s 4-2 away win in Switzerland stood out. First, because it was so important and made it 1-1 early in the second half. And second, because it was so beautiful: 20 metres from goal, Brandt got on the ball, worked it into a shooting position and rifled it into the top corner with great finesse and the necessary power.

Julian Brandt: Good start at Ajax despite van der Vaart’s jibes

"Brandt shows his world class," the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said of the goal. The playmaker wears the No 8 shirt and occupies the most attacking role in the three-man midfield in Ajax’s typical 4-3-3. After a lengthy search for the right new club, he has quickly settled in and is already setting the tone with his experience and quality. The fact he has already had to listen to a jibe from a prominent source in his first few weeks in the Netherlands is unlikely to bother Brandt too much.

Ajax legend Rafael van der Vaart, known for expansive but often not entirely objective criticism, was not at all willing to be compared with the new Amsterdam arrival. "Oh, come on, he doesn’t even reach twenty per cent of what I was," van der Vaart said on the NOS football podcast, after host Thierry Boon had compared Brandt’s style of play with his own from back then. "I also have to say that the people who were completely thrilled by the transfer irritated me," the former midfielder added, stressing that it should not be Ajax who are grateful for Brandt, but Brandt for the chance to play for Ajax, because: "He is a bit of a fair-weather footballer. When things are going well, everything works, and when they are not, we get annoyed by it."

Even so, van der Vaart also briefly praised Brandt as a "good addition": "He is very calm and the first impression is very good. You can also see how he helps the young players."

Back in the spring, it became clear that after seven years at BVB, Brandt wanted and needed a fresh start. There were several interested parties, from Leeds United to Atletico Madrid and Roma. But the technician chose the Eredivisie over one of the top five leagues, a division that is weaker above all in terms of depth. After careful consideration, he came to the conclusion that Ajax, who also have international ambitions and want more in future than just the Conference League, are a perfect fit for his strengths. And possibly he also had the national team somewhere in the back of his mind.

Will Jürgen Klopp bring Julian Brandt back into the Germany team?

At 30, Brandt is right in the middle of what is generally a footballer’s peak years and certainly still has a few years at top level ahead of him. So why not target a return to the Germany team? Especially as the coach who had mostly ignored him over the past almost three years is no longer there.

Since making his international debut in 2016, Brandt spent long spells as an established part of the national team under Joachim Löw and Hansi Flick. Under Julian Nagelsmann, however, that only continued for two international windows. Part of Brandt’s undoing was that he started in the much-cited horror friendlies against Turkey (2-3) and Austria (0-2) in November 2023.

After that, he was completely out of the picture for the time being, missed Euro 2024 on home soil and was only called up by Nagelsmann for a third and final time in November 2024. That, however, the then Germany coach admitted, was mainly because he had several injury-related absences to compensate for at the time. "If the full Euros squad had been available, he might not have been there," explained Nagelsmann, who shortly afterwards gave Brandt what remains the latest of his 48 caps in the 1-1 draw against Hungary in the Nations League. There has not been another call-up in the good 21 months since, and the 2026 World Cup also took place without Brandt.

The chances of that changing for Euro 2028, and of Brandt being allowed to take part in a European Championship after the World Cups in 2018 and 2022, have increased if only because of the coaching change after the embarrassing round-of-32 exit at the World Cup. Because it is well established that Jürgen Klopp rates Brandt very highly.

Jürgen Klopp wanted to bring Julian Brandt to Dortmund and Liverpool

Back in 2013, the then Dortmund coach first wanted to sign Brandt, with Dortmund at the time needing, as is well known, to replace Mario Götze, who had moved to Bayern Munich. "They were very successful back then and had a cohesive squad, had just become German champions twice (2011 and 2012) and were in the Champions League final (2013). That’s why I was a little awestruck and asked myself: ‘Will I get enough game time? Maybe Leverkusen is the better step,’" Brandt once recalled in The Athletic.

The then 17-year-old turned Klopp down and instead moved from Wolfsburg to Bayer Leverkusen, where he quickly established himself in the first team. A few years later, in 2017, Klopp, by then at Liverpool, came calling for Brandt again, who was now 21 and an established Bundesliga player. "I had the chance to take the next step and go to Liverpool, but the time was not right for me [...] It’s a shame, because I would have liked to play for Kloppo," the 30-year-old said, looking back on his next rejection of Klopp.

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Later, Ian Graham, who worked at Liverpool from 2012 to 2022 and for a long time was their head analyst, revealed in the documentary How to Win the Champions League: Liverpool 2019 that in the search for attacking reinforcement, Brandt had even been Klopp’s preferred solution ahead of Mohamed Salah. "Jürgen obviously knew him very well because he was playing in the Bundesliga. We all agreed that Brandt was a very good young player, but not as outstanding as Mo," Graham explained, making clear that he preferred the Egyptian. In the end, Klopp's staff persuaded him, Salah arrived at Anfield instead of Brandt and became an icon there.

Will Julian Brandt celebrate his comeback in the national team in his new home?

At Dortmund, where he moved two years later, Brandt showed that despite Nagelsmann’s continued non-selection he still possesses qualities that could also offer added value to the national team. He has carried that into his first games for Ajax and, aside from the two exceptional talents Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, nobody in the central attacking midfield role looks nailed on for the future of the Germany team. At least nobody has forced their way into that position lately.

That means it is entirely possible that Brandt’s name will appear in the Germany squad again for the first time on 17 September. With Ajax, he still has several matches until then to continue making his case. And Germany’s first international under Klopp could hardly be more fitting: on 24 September it will take place, of all places, in Brandt’s new living room, the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, against the Netherlands. If "Kloppo" wants him there, Brandt certainly would not turn him down for a third time.