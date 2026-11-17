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Two convincing wins from two games have secured Germany top spot in their Nations League group ahead of the Netherlands. Here are the winners and minor losers of Klopp’s second international camp.

Jürgen Klopp could not hide his grin on Monday evening. Why would he? At Berlin's Olympiastadion, his team thrashed their arch-rivals from the neighbouring country 5-0 .

If Germany keep playing like this under their new national coach, the match may go down in DFB history as the moment a team capable of exciting fans again came to life.

Klopp said on ARD on Monday that he had already been “smitten at first sight” with his 44-man XXL squad during his first international window as national coach. After the convincing wins over Serbia and the Netherlands, he spoke of a “very special group”. He had “wonderful footballers, great characters” in his team: “The lads are still surprising themselves, too.”

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“Everyone,” Klopp added, “goes home with a smile.” That may not apply to every international. Germany's second international window under Klopp produced plenty of clear winners, but some players return to their clubs as minor losers.

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Loser: Felix Nmecha has no reason to celebrate for now

In recent days, talk around the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has centred on his highly controversial goal celebration. He performed it again after one of his two goals in the Bundesliga match against SV Elversberg on the weekend before the international break.

The BVB fan and supporters' department , the Black and Yellows through Hans-Joachim Watzke and the DFB then called, with varying degrees of directness, for him to distance himself clearly from the “The King’s Return” campaign he supports and the evangelical network “Ballers in God”. The network has, among other things, faced accusations of demonising abortion as “Satan’s plan” and is also regarded as homophobic and hostile to queer people.

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Nmecha eventually responded by publishing a statement of his own . He again made clear that his gesture was not intended to put himself or any organisation in the spotlight. He is also said to have promised Borussia Dortmund and the DFB that he would stop performing the controversial celebration altogether in future and express his faith in another way instead.

Whether any of this influenced Jürgen Klopp's decision to bench the midfielder against both Serbia and the Netherlands, giving him just a nine-minute cameo, is pure speculation. It also seems unlikely. But Nmecha may have lost considerable standing among German football fans during the international break, and possibly his regular place in the national team too.

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In fairness, that had less to do with Nmecha himself, who played only nine minutes against Serbia on Friday evening, than with the outstanding midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz. All three impressed in both games (more on that below) and should rank above Nmecha in Klopp's pecking order for now. Tom Bischof appears to be ahead of him too, having excelled at the previous camp and played a little over half an hour against Serbia and the Netherlands.

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Loser: Yann Aurel Bisseck becomes the fifth wheel under Klopp

In the 1-0 defeat by Greece at the end of September, the Inter Milan centre-back had been one of the few bright spots in a poorly performing Germany team . He looked a strong candidate to start against Serbia and the Netherlands, especially with an established rival, Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton, absent through injury.

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Klopp appears to favour other players for now. Malick Thiaw started alongside Jonathan Tah, who impressed in both games (more on that below), in central defence against Serbia. He did a solid job, as he had in the first meeting with the eastern Europeans and in the 0-0 draw with Greece. The national coach particularly values the Newcastle United player's ability to start attacks with vertical passes. His height of 1.94 metres also helped against a Serbian side who played long balls and were physically robust.

Bisseck could also play on the right of the back four, but that route appears blocked too. SC Freiburg's Philipp Treu is clearly Klopp's preferred choice there. The national coach has also repeatedly praised Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch in recent weeks. Jeltsch finally made his DFB debut against the Netherlands and, like Bisseck, can play on the right or in the centre of the back four.

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Lennart Karl a loser despite a remarkable DFB debut

Like Felix Nmecha, Lennart Karl has drawn attention in recent weeks less for his dribbling, eye-catching goals and performances than for events off the pitch over which he had little control . His form had been improving clearly in the games before the international break.

At the start of November, Bayern patron Uli Hoeneß said in an extensive interview with BR that Karl, still only 18, should present himself a little more humbly in public . “I think I’m responsible for 50 per cent of his goals in recent days, after someone said something about his private life. We also have a duty to give young players a bit of guidance,” Hoeneß said.

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Karl made a brief appearance for Germany against the Netherlands after spending the entire Serbia game on the bench. Klopp stressed that this was by no means due to any lack of willingness on the youngster’s part; he had simply chosen other players .

Karl was “a wonderful young lad. We’re all a bit different in one respect or another. He’s trained really, really well, is fully integrated into the team and didn’t play today because someone who can play a bit, too, was playing in that position,” said the national coach. The Bayern Munich player still had a crucial role in his plans.

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Karl's main rival on the right wing, Brajan Gruda, played so well on his debut against Serbia that Klopp also used him against the Netherlands. Gruda impressed again: two assists and a goal in the 5-0 win over the Dutch made him the outstanding player once more. That won't make things any easier for Karl in the near future. Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, appears to have the central position sewn up.

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Winners: Jürgen Klopp's new wing pairing impress beyond their attacking play

Karl got “only” eight minutes against the Netherlands despite his improving form at Bayern. A new wing pairing may have emerged for Germany.

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For Karl, Brajan Gruda's displays against Serbia and the Netherlands were bad news. The RB Leipzig attacker was finally injury-free when the senior national team came calling, and he made a remarkable start.

After his stunning goal and immaculate performance against Serbia , Klopp even felt sorry for the player marking him . Gruda then scored and supplied two superb assists against the Netherlands, chipping an outside-of-the-boot pass to Wirtz and delivering a pinpoint free-kick to Schlotterbeck. Klopp may feel the same sympathy for Jurrien Timber and Ian Maatsen, who could not contain Gruda at all.

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The final Nations League group games may have marked the start of a major Germany career, provided Gruda can stay injury-free in the long term. The Leipzig player looks set to start on the right wing in the quarter-final next March.

Derry Scherhant, meanwhile, was already considered one of the big winners of the new Klopp era after his performances against Serbia and Greece at the start of October. He strengthened that claim with a display against the Netherlands that at times thrilled his former home crowd at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

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The 24-year-old scored a stunning opener and struck the post to set up the final goal in the emphatic win. His driving runs repeatedly drew murmurs of anticipation around the stadium. It had been “satisfying” to prove wrong his former critics, who thought he was capable of no more than a “Regionalliga” career, Scherhant said afterwards.

Scherhant still struggled to combine directly with the left-backs behind him, Nathaniel Brown and Maximilian Mittelstädt. It visibly frustrated Brown more than once against the Netherlands, but they can work on it.

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Scherhant looks set to play a leading role under Klopp in the Nations League quarter-final if he keeps performing for SC Freiburg and stays injury-free.

Rivals to the new wing pairing will have to wait their turn. They include Said El Mala, another minor loser who, like Karl, had only four minutes to show what he could do, Bacelona's Karim Adeyemi and Brentford's Kevin Schade. Klopp admired more than just Scherhant's and Gruda's attacking skills.

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“They can both play football, good heavens,” Klopp said, adding pointedly: “But the work they put in and the work they had to put in today – that’s enormous. And that’s what makes a team in the end. Others can play football too. But ultimately it’s about the passion and effort you put into it.”

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Winners: Joshua Kimmich and Aleks Pavlovic, Klopp has learnt from a crucial Nagelsmann mistake

“Passion and effort” also describe Aleksandar Pavlovic's and Joshua Kimmich's work on the pitch, even before you consider their outstanding footballing ability.

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The well-drilled Bayern duo impressed against both Serbia and the Netherlands. Klopp looks unlikely to repeat one of Julian Nagelsmann's biggest mistakes by breaking up the Bayern partnership in central midfield again.

Years together at Bayern have given Pavlovic and Kimmich an excellent understanding. They have become less predictable too, because Pavlovic can now carry the ball forward more often, as he did against the Netherlands, and create clear chances with incisive forward passes that lead to goals, as he did against Serbia . His pass to Kai Havertz before Wirtz's goal for 2-0 was exceptional.

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After the game, Klopp also praised Kimmich and Pavlovic on ARD for analysing the Netherlands' approach themselves and “found good adjustments” . Germany's central midfield had lacked balance and adaptability, particularly at the World Cup, when Nagelsmann moved Kimmich to the right and paired Pavlovic with Felix Nmecha.

That decision ultimately had extremely negative consequences for both players . Apart from the comfortable opening win against Curacao and, in Nmecha's case, the second group game against Ivory Coast, both had dreadful World Cups by their own standards.

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The performances against Serbia and the Elftal should end any debate about whether Germany can do without Kimmich, something Klopp had dismissed as nonsense anyway . Nmecha and Tom Bischof are high-quality alternatives. Angelo Stiller, Anton Stach and Mika Baur may also get another chance to show what they can do. For now, though, Klopp's midfield axis is settled after these games in mid-November.

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Winner: Philipp Treu, Klopp's trump card in a problem position delivers again

Unlike his unfortunate predecessors, Klopp has finally found an answer to Germany's biggest problem position. At right-back, Philipp Treu has become the only real option in a very short time . The 59-year-old was taken aback by the reaction when he first called up the Freiburg player.

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“In Germany, we talk about not having any right-backs. Philipp Treu must be asking himself: ‘Huh, what are they talking about?’” Klopp mused at the time. Treu has vindicated that view and, over his five international appearances so far, convinced the average German football fan too.

Against Serbia and the Netherlands, Treu again showed why Klopp trusts him. He works tirelessly in defence and attack, bringing the absolute determination and effort the coach demands from every player. Treu pressures opponents as they receive the ball and attacks challenges. His link-up play with Gruda already worked well at times. Sometimes he overlapped to give the team extra width. At others, he moved inside when Gruda occupied the wing.

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Even Klopp would probably not call Treu world-class. His strengths, though, already make him the best and most proven solution on the right, and he could prove an inspired long-term choice.

“At certain moments, we had to meet people who enable you to take the next step. And if I could be that person for Philipp, it would make me very happy,” Klopp said back in September. He may have hit the nail on the head.

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Winner: Jonathan Tah is indispensable to Klopp, unlike at Bayern

Klopp has far more options at centre-back than on the right, with Yann-Aurel Bisseck currently missing out, as mentioned above. There is Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw, plus the young Jeltsch, a versatile player who can also play out wide thanks to his pace.

In the recent games against Serbia and Germany, Tah emerged as a winner. Schlotterbeck surprisingly sat out the Serbia game, with Thiaw playing in his place because of his heading ability, according to Klopp. Tah played the full 90 minutes in both matches.

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He conceded the free-kick before Serbia's goal for 1-3, but the centre-back, who has been struggling somewhat at Bayern recently, still appears indispensable to Klopp. The 30-year-old no longer has an undisputed place at the record champions. Min-jae Kim's strong performances have put him under pressure, while Tah has shown uncertainty and sluggishness. In the crucial one-on-one duels in Kompany's system, he has often resorted to fouling his opponent.

Tah spent all 90 minutes on the bench for the big Bundesliga games against RB Leipzig and BVB. He played 45 minutes against Arsenal in the Champions League only because Kim had to go off carrying a knock.

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Klopp, however, continues to start Tah despite his dip in form. If he returns to his best, he and Schlotterbeck should form the first-choice pairing, as they did under Nagelsmann. The national coach clearly trusts him: Tah has played the full 90 minutes in all four matches for which he has been in the squad.

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