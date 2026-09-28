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Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Jürgen Klopp points to one man who is absolutely to blame for Germany’s painful defeat

Germany

Jürgen Klopp took the blame on Sunday evening after Germany's 1-0 defeat to Greece. The national coach said the loss was entirely his fault.

Germany lost to Greece on Sunday evening at the WWK ARENA in Augsburg, Bavaria. A deflected shot deep into the second half settled it.

Speaking afterwards at his press conference, Klopp made his position clear. The newly appointed national coach would not accept criticism of his players and said the press should focus on him instead.

"It is part of the process, absolutely. The line-up, the composition, the many substitutions, all of that goes down 100 per cent to me," he began.

"But there is no reason to fall into a depression and say that we are very bad. We are not. At the same time, we are also not yet as good as we would like to be," Klopp continued.

For Klopp, nobody but him was to blame for Germany's defeat. "If you want to criticise someone, then do it to me. Leave the boys alone," he concluded.

Thursday evening had also brought no win in Germany's first match under Klopp. They drew 1-1 with the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Next week, Germany still have two Nations League matches to play. They face Serbia at home and Greece away. The country are currently third in the group.

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