According to a report by Bild, Klopp still sees the 30-year-old VfB Stuttgart striker as part of his plans. The two have already met in person in Stuttgart for talks about the future of the national team. His omission is solely down to his fitness condition. Undav is set to use the upcoming international break to get himself physically back on track.

For weeks now, Undav has been dealing with persistent Achilles tendon problems. He came off early in each of the first two Bundesliga matches, while in the 2-1 defeat at TSG Hoffenheim at the weekend he only appeared from the bench.

So far, Undav is still waiting for his first Bundesliga goal involvement of the season. He did, however, provide two assists in each of the two wins, in the DFB Cup against Hansa Rostock and in the Champions League against Viking Stavanger.

Which Stuttgart players are in Jürgen Klopp's first squad?

Last season, Undav was the highest-scoring German striker with 25 goals in all competitions, and he also registered 14 assists. At the World Cup debacle in North America, he was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing Germany national team as a super-sub. He started the round-of-32 exit against Paraguay, but remained ineffective. Undav has scored an impressive nine goals in his 13 internationals to date.

Meanwhile, the other two Stuttgart World Cup participants, Angelo Stiller (25) and Jamie Leweling (25), are also missing from Klopp's first squad, just like Undav. Included, however, are Finn Jeltsch (20), Maximilian Mittelstädt (29), Josha Vagnoman (25) and Chris Führich (28).